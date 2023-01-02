Read full article on original website
What the new property insurance reform bill means for FL homeowners
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many Southwest Floridians are dealing with a myriad of issues stemming from their home owners insurance. But what about The State’s new property insurance reform bill?. Thankfully, More in the Morning welcomed Mike Egan from Global Roofing & Contracting to break down what this...
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
disneybymark.com
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today
Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
veronews.com
Breeze Airways advances start of Vero service
Breeze Airways won’t begin commercial passenger service in and out of Vero Beach Regional Airport on Feb. 15 as it initially announced. Instead, flights will start here on Feb. 2. “We were able to launch a bit earlier,” Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said last week, “so we did.”...
FWC’s Catch A Florida Memory Giving Away $2,000 Fully Outfitted Fishing Kayak
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown. This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat Club members
islandernews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Florida using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
southdadenewsleader.com
FPL Shares Ways to Save as Cold Weather Sets In
As temperatures dip, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) encourages Florida residents to prepare for colder weather, which may lead to. increased energy usage. Coupled with several other factors, including the high cost of natural gas, one of the fuels used to make electricity, customers will see their energy bills rise as we move into the new year.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, popular promos
The process to make Florida sports betting legal again has been a long and arduous process, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Florida sportsbooks had to pause operations less than a month after launching in 2021 because the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state, challenged that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. But after almost a year with no changes to sports betting in Florida, oral arguments from both sides of the aisle were heard in December 2022. While the court process is still slow-moving, there is action that could revive Florida mobile sports betting.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
The Best Places To Live In Florida For 2023 Were Ranked & Miami Didn't Make The Top 5
Six months ago it was almost impossible to find an apartment rental in Florida from the influx of New Yorkers and Californians. The state is in high demand for residency, so a study ranked the top 10 best places to live in Florida for 2023... though it might not be what you expect.
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
fox35orlando.com
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The outlook for residential real estate in 2023
In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
