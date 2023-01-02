Read full article on original website
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
2023 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 32nd annual Pa. Farm Show Butter Sculpture was unveiled at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Thursday morning. Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, and local dairy farmer Steve Harnish unveiled the butter sculpture. This year's theme is Rooted in Progress, and the Dept. of...
Here's a sneak peek at some of the new menu items available at this year's Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opens its doors to the public on Saturday, but State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday offered a sneak peek of one of the event's biggest draws: The Farm Show Food Court. During a media event that featured some of the...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway in just four days, and organizers are making sure everything is just right. The annual event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7. This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Pennsylvania Girl Scouts announce new online cookie store for customers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) officially kicked off their 2023 cookie season today. This year is expected to be bigger, and better, than ever with a new online tool. The Girl Scouts are partnering with a new baker for their cookies this...
State officials highlight efforts to combat human trafficking
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania is a hub for human trafficking. In fact, state officials say the Commonwealth is ranked in the top ten human trafficking states in the nation. Much of the unseen work takes multiple teams to combat the problem. "Unifying our voices to stop human trafficking...
Lancaster County CYS offering thousands to new case workers
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Children and Youth Services play a critical role in the community by focusing on children's safety. "We're talking about kids who may be subject to child abuse or the ill effects of family dysfunction," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. "These caseworkers are essential to help the future, which is our children."
Officials gather in Harrisburg to address substance use disorder prevention in restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials gathered Wednesday to address the growing issue of substance abuse in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Leaders with the Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) gathered in Harrisburg to highlight the importance of substance use disorder education and prevention for employees and employers.
Centre Daily
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California's Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes. You can enter the sweepstakes here. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR. ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL. LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility....
Girl Scout cookie sales launch in central Pa.: What’s new and where to buy them
Girl Scout cookie season has officially started. Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania are partnering this year with a new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, and offering several new cookies for sale. Among the selection are refreshing Lemonades, French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Scouts are also selling...
Printing company in Lancaster expected to close, laying off over 600 workers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the State Department of Labor and Industry, over 600 people will be laid off from two Lancaster printing companies. LSC Communications Lancaster West Plant, located at 1375 Harrisburg Pike, and Lancaster East Plant, at 216 Greenfield Road, will be closing their doors permanently on March 31, 2023.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
