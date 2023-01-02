ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

2023 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 32nd annual Pa. Farm Show Butter Sculpture was unveiled at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Thursday morning. Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, and local dairy farmer Steve Harnish unveiled the butter sculpture. This year's theme is Rooted in Progress, and the Dept. of...
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
FOX 43

Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway in just four days, and organizers are making sure everything is just right. The annual event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7. This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future.
PennLive.com

More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says

An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
FOX 43

Lancaster County CYS offering thousands to new case workers

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Children and Youth Services play a critical role in the community by focusing on children's safety. "We're talking about kids who may be subject to child abuse or the ill effects of family dysfunction," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. "These caseworkers are essential to help the future, which is our children."
FOX 43

Officials gather in Harrisburg to address substance use disorder prevention in restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials gathered Wednesday to address the growing issue of substance abuse in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Leaders with the Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) gathered in Harrisburg to highlight the importance of substance use disorder education and prevention for employees and employers.
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
FOX 43

Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes. You can enter the sweepstakes here. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR. ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL. LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility....
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
