ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee Cave, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Austin Family talks about thyroid awareness

We know how important the heart, lungs, and kidneys are to our health, but there's a heart shaped gland that also plays a critical role in both parents and kids: the thyroid. Alison Bogle from Austin Family magazine joins us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion

AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help finding Buda package thief

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County

AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

85 DWI-related arrests take place during holiday season in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) conducted a DWI Enforcement and "No Refusal" Initiative between Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. During this operation, there were a total of 85 DWI-related arrests. Forty-three of those were a result of blood search warrants, 31 through breath samples with consent, and 11 from blood samples with consent.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

21 people displaced after Round Rock apartment fire

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting 21 residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damaged 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one building, and it took about an hour to put it out.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Speed limit reductions on FM 150, FM 2270 approved in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - The speed limit along sections of FM 150 and FM 2770 in Kyle will be lowered later this month. The Kyle City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance lowering the limits following the results of a TxDOT study showing new maximum speeds would improve public safety.
KYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy