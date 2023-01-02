ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting 21 residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damaged 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one building, and it took about an hour to put it out.

