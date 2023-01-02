Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Austin Family talks about thyroid awareness
We know how important the heart, lungs, and kidneys are to our health, but there's a heart shaped gland that also plays a critical role in both parents and kids: the thyroid. Alison Bogle from Austin Family magazine joins us with more.
ARCH experiences 'remarkable transformation' under new operators
Bill Brice, vice president of Investor Relations for the Downtown Austin Alliance, discusses the "transformation" of ARCH under new operators. transformation' the Arch has experienced under new operators.
Stubb's BBQ offering live music, deals during Free Week
Free Week is an Austin tradition. Starting Thursday night, the Red River Cultural District will be offering free live music shows and great deals, including Stubb's BBQ.
Gourdough's Donuts Airstream trailer found in Bastrop County
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 3, deputies raided a property near Elm Forest Loop in Cedar Creek. Following the raid, the owner of the truck, Ryan Palmer, was able to get his trailer back.
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion
AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
Police need help finding Buda package thief
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
Red Cross assisting after fire damages 24 apartment units in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damages 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on January 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one...
Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County
AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
85 DWI-related arrests take place during holiday season in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) conducted a DWI Enforcement and "No Refusal" Initiative between Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. During this operation, there were a total of 85 DWI-related arrests. Forty-three of those were a result of blood search warrants, 31 through breath samples with consent, and 11 from blood samples with consent.
Austin attorney wants law enforcement officers to be tested for steroids
A formal request is being made to officials in Hays County. Officials are being pressed for answers about a deadly officer-involved shooting last month inside a Kyle hospital.
21 people displaced after Round Rock apartment fire
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Red Cross is assisting 21 residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damaged 24 units. It happened just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one building, and it took about an hour to put it out.
2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest
AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
Hit-and-run victim's family ask for help identifying driver
A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one, Ian Lewis, in a hit-and-run. FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has more in this week's CrimeWatch.
3 people injured in shooting at East Austin party, police say
Investigators say 3 people were injured in a shooting on Ebert Avenue and multiple people have been detained. They are still trying to determine what happened.
Speed limit reductions on FM 150, FM 2270 approved in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The speed limit along sections of FM 150 and FM 2770 in Kyle will be lowered later this month. The Kyle City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance lowering the limits following the results of a TxDOT study showing new maximum speeds would improve public safety.
