Throwback Thursdays: 75 Years of Beaver County Radio Edition, Week 1
Beaver County Radio is looking at the photo albums to celebrate our 75th year in operation! We’ll be sharing a few photos every Thursday, so we hope you can take a trip down memory lane with us. Photo 1: Chuck Wilson in the Geneva College press box, circa 1960s....
Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening
(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
Aliquippa City Council Reorganized
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 5, 2023 11:58 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) City Council members reorganized Wednesday night reappointed Myron Sainovich as its solicitor for 2023, RAR Engineering was reappointed as engineer, Mark C. Turnley was reappointed auditor, Harlan Stone was reappointed zoning solicitor, Kate Dierson was reappointed as the zoning board solicitor, Michael J. Groves was reappointed zoning solicitor. T.W. McCosby LLC was approved to provide inspection and construction document reviews as the city’s 3rd party commercial building inspector for 2023. Bob Tiernan from Tucker/Arensberg as the city labor attorney for 2023.
Ambridge Residents May Experience Water Service Interruptions Thursday
(Ambridge, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Ambridge Water Authority Acting General Manager Krissy Zon released a statement saying there will be a temporary interruption in water service due to repairs being made to a pressure-reducing pit. Customers in the Anthony Wayne Terrance and Byerdales areas can expect water service to be interrupted Thursday. AWA recommends filling a pitcher of water for any medical necessary needs.
Mackin Engineers coming to Aliquippa to discuss a Wayfinding project
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 10:48 A.M. (Aliquippa, Pa) AEDC Director Cindy Gormley announced on Monday that Mackin Engineers will be in the city on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. to discuss where new signs should be located and what they should direct drivers or walkers to. Residents interested in providing their input should attend the meeting, Ms. Gormley said. There will be a second meeting to discuss the outcome from suggestions at a later date.
Aliquippa City Council accepts councilwoman’s resignation
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 5, 2023 12:00 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Jennifer Milliner had been a member of council for 6 years and her resignation became effective December 30, 2022. She chaired the parks and recreation committee. Jennifer was credited for her leadership in getting 2 new playgrounds constructed and equipped. including , the one at Jessie Belle Walker Park in the city;s Plan 11. neighborhood.
Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 4, 2023
Showers today with calm wind and a high of 61 degrees. Our chance of precipitation is 100%. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 38.
Aliquippa receives Purple Heart City designation
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 7:58 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa’s AEDC Director Cindy Gormley received notification that the city received Purple Heart City designation by the national organization last week. Ms. Gprmley said she spoke to the national director and the city will be on its website soon.
Attorney for Family of Ken Vinyard will join Mike Romigh Wednesday Morning
Attorney Joel Sansone will join Mike Romigh on “Live Mic with Mike Romigh” Wednesday morning following the news at 8 am. Sansone is representing the family of Ken Vinyard, who died while trying to help a man who was shot at the Monaca Walmart in November. Sansone says Vinyard died as a result of being forcibly pushed by an off duty officer causing him to hit his head on the ground. Sansone and Romigh will discuss the status of the case and investigation.
Beaver County Average Gas Price at $3.81
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff. Published January 4, 2023 8:56 A.M. (WBVP) Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.712 per gallon, according to AAA. Our average price here in Beaver County is $3.81, which clocks in as the highest current average price for a gallon of gas in western PA.
Governor Wolf Announces 32 Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today was joined by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), stakeholders, and a consumer who has fallen victim to surprise billing to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The No Surprises Act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. December 20, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA.
Republican Committee of Beaver County Election Results
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 5, 2023 7:25 A.M. (Beaver County, PA) (WBVP-WMBA)The Republican Committee of Beaver County announced the results of their election. Roman Kozak replaces Jim Christiana as chairman, Rico Elmore will serve as Vice Chairman. Fabiola Gergerich was elected Secretary and Chris Treib as Treasurer.
Beaver Falls Man Charged for Weed Vape
(Beaver Falls, PA) (WBVP) State Police in beaver are reporting that drug possession charges were filed against a Beaver Falls man on New Years Day. 33 year old Antonio Retana was stopped on Interstate 376 near Hopewell and was found to have a THC Vape Pen and other paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the magistrates office.
Single Vehicle Accident on Route 51 in Darlington Twp.
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 4, 2023 7:02 A.M. (Darlington Township, PA) (WBVP) State Police in Beaver are reporting an accident that occurred in Darlington Township on Route 51. 43 year old Jacob Andrews of East Palestine lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane and travelled into the northbound lane causing him to strike the concrete barrier before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported and Andrews was cited accordingly. The Darlington Twp vol fire department assisted at the scene.
Garbage Truck Strikes Telephone Pole in Conway
(Conway Borough, PA) Conway Fire Department reports that they were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident involving a pole with possible entrapment. After arriving on scene, they found a garbage truck had wrecked into a telephone pole. There was no entrapment or injuries.
Fuel Tax Increases for Pennsylvania
The state fuel tax increased with the new year. Gasoline increased 3.5 cents a gallon making it now 61.1 cents. Diesel rose 4.4 cents a gallon to 78.5 cents. The increase is due to state law.
Attorney Releases Name of Off-Duty Police Officer Accused of Killing Innocent Man at Monaca Walmart
The featured image above shows police outside the Monaca Walmart after the November shooting. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 4, 2023 10:51 A.M. (Beaver County, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Attorney Joel Sansone spoke with Mike Romigh Wednesday morning during “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”...
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge and the suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel.
Ohio woman caught with loaded gun by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint
PITTSBURGH –Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected a loaded handgun inside an Ohio woman’s make-up bag, which was tucked inside a backpack that she carried to the security checkpoint on Monday, Jan. 2. The loaded .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and was detected when the backpack entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
