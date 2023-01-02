Attorney Joel Sansone will join Mike Romigh on “Live Mic with Mike Romigh” Wednesday morning following the news at 8 am. Sansone is representing the family of Ken Vinyard, who died while trying to help a man who was shot at the Monaca Walmart in November. Sansone says Vinyard died as a result of being forcibly pushed by an off duty officer causing him to hit his head on the ground. Sansone and Romigh will discuss the status of the case and investigation.

MONACA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO