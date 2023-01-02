2 charged in shooting at Knoxville rap concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, each have been charged with one count of reckless endangerment.

Mickens was detained following the shooting and taken into custody after police say that he had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Florida. Netterville is currently not in custody and police say his whereabouts are currently unknown.

There may be additional charges pending after further investigation.

Knoxville police believe that the altercation preceded the shooting involving Memphis-based rapper Finesse2tymes, the owner of My Canna Buds and the security personnel.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting at My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway . The officers on the scene found three gunshot victims. They were then taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Finesse2tymes was playing a concert at My Canna Buds Sunday night, according to a post on the rapper’s Instagram . Police say during the performance, an altercation is believed to have occurred and shots were fired.

“As soon as the shots happened, everybody dropped their drinks … and within a split second, there was nobody in that building,” concert attendee Kierra Daugherty said.

Brandon Brown, who was with Daugherty at the concert, said, at first, everyone was having fun then a fight broke out and gunshots were fired. He remembers telling Daughtery to “lay low” until the officers arrived.

“For a second, it really did feel like we were about to get shot, like, we were very close,” Daugherty said.

A spokesperson for KPD said numerous individuals are believed to have fired shots and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.

Two of the victims were released from the hospital, according to Knoxville police. At least seven firearms were recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

