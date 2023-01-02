ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KSBW.com

Capitola Village businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered Capitola overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc to coastal businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people...
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County officials give an update on the Carmel Lagoon flooding

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Monterey County officials held a press conference to address the impacts of the recent winter storm on the Carmel Lagoon, as well as evacuation notices for adjacent neighborhoods. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. The press conference was led by Sheriff Tina Nieto,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Carmel River Lagoon evacuations downgraded, Yankee Point still under order

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has initiated evacuations for areas on the coast due to high surf and damaging waves. In their most recent update, at 2:40 p.m., the county announced that the evacuation order near the Carmel River Lagoon had been downgraded to an evacuation warning. This includes south of 14th Avenue and east of Camelo. >> See the latest evacuation map: Here.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Update: Highway 1 reopened at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Update - 9:50 a.m.:Highway 1 at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos in Carmel has fully reopened after flooding earlier this morning, Caltrans. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block.  Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live  appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Large wave slams into a Carmel home causing 'extensive damage'

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County bomb cyclone: Evacuation orders issued for Carmel-area communities

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA -- Coastal communities in the Carmel area were ordered to be evacuated Thursday morning.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the Yankee Point community of the Carmel Highlands area was under evacuation orders at 11:35 a. m Thursday, including areas east of the Pacific Ocean, south of Yankee Beach Way, west of Yankee Point Drive, and north of Malpaso Creek Beach. Earlier Thursday, the sheriff's office said the Mission Fields community near Carmel-By-The-Sea was under evacuation orders as of shortly before 8:45 a.m. citing an extreme threat to life or property for residents near the Carmel River Lagoon, including areas south of 14th Avenue and east of Carmelo Street.There were temporary evacuation points at the Carmel Valley, Prunedale and King City libraries. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.The county is under a flood watch by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.More information can be found at https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/administrative-office/office-of-emergency-services/incidents/2023-winter-storm-atmospheric-river. 
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
morganhilllife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has released several evacuation orders as they prepare for then next big storm to hit the area. Evacuation Orders have been listed for the following area in Santa Cruz County: Whitehouse Canyon Road and Daffodil Lane due to a failed culvert approximately 2.5 miles from Highway 1. This The post Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening

We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

