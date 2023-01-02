Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Capitola Village businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered Capitola overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc to coastal businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people...
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
KSBW.com
Monterey County officials give an update on the Carmel Lagoon flooding
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Monterey County officials held a press conference to address the impacts of the recent winter storm on the Carmel Lagoon, as well as evacuation notices for adjacent neighborhoods. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. The press conference was led by Sheriff Tina Nieto,...
KSBW.com
Carmel River Lagoon evacuations downgraded, Yankee Point still under order
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has initiated evacuations for areas on the coast due to high surf and damaging waves. In their most recent update, at 2:40 p.m., the county announced that the evacuation order near the Carmel River Lagoon had been downgraded to an evacuation warning. This includes south of 14th Avenue and east of Camelo. >> See the latest evacuation map: Here.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Capitola, high surf flooding homes and destroying wharfs
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for areas of the Capitola coast. According to officials, Capitola Village and low lying neighborhoods along Soquel Creek are now under an evacuation order. Dangerous conditions caused by enormous waves and high tides have impacted the Santa Cruz coastline, forcing evacuations...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders lifted in most parts of Watsonville, Soquel and along Highway 9
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On Thursday morning, after a less destructive-than-expected storm passed through the region, evacuation orders were lifted for much of Santa Cruz County. "The evacuation order for potential flood areas has been lifted by the Sheriff’s Office. The risk of flood has subsided at this time....
KSBW.com
San Benito County OES says dam is okay, flooding not expected
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — In San Benito County, emergency officials said the water levels on Pacheco Creek have peaked, and the water began receding Thursday morning. The water did not get above flood stage or reach any danger point. There were concerns that part of the dam, which...
KSBW.com
Update: Highway 1 reopened at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Update - 9:50 a.m.:Highway 1 at Monastery Beach and Point Lobos in Carmel has fully reopened after flooding earlier this morning, Caltrans. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KSBW.com
Watsonville emergency operations center scaled back after storm intensity downgraded
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville announced it will be scaling back its Emergency Operations Center after the National Weather Service downgraded the storm's intensity. Crews will be assessing evacuated areas to determine when it is safe for residents to return home. "We are feeling extremely grateful the...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block. Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Large wave slams into a Carmel home causing 'extensive damage'
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
Monterey County bomb cyclone: Evacuation orders issued for Carmel-area communities
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA -- Coastal communities in the Carmel area were ordered to be evacuated Thursday morning.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the Yankee Point community of the Carmel Highlands area was under evacuation orders at 11:35 a. m Thursday, including areas east of the Pacific Ocean, south of Yankee Beach Way, west of Yankee Point Drive, and north of Malpaso Creek Beach. Earlier Thursday, the sheriff's office said the Mission Fields community near Carmel-By-The-Sea was under evacuation orders as of shortly before 8:45 a.m. citing an extreme threat to life or property for residents near the Carmel River Lagoon, including areas south of 14th Avenue and east of Carmelo Street.There were temporary evacuation points at the Carmel Valley, Prunedale and King City libraries. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.The county is under a flood watch by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.More information can be found at https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/administrative-office/office-of-emergency-services/incidents/2023-winter-storm-atmospheric-river.
morganhilllife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has released several evacuation orders as they prepare for then next big storm to hit the area. Evacuation Orders have been listed for the following area in Santa Cruz County: Whitehouse Canyon Road and Daffodil Lane due to a failed culvert approximately 2.5 miles from Highway 1. This The post Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings lifted in San Benito County as Pacheco Creek recedes
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation warnings that were issued in San Benito County on Wednesday morning due to the expectation that the Pacheco Creek would peak due to excessive rainfall have been lifted. The warnings were issued as a precaution, but the creek peaked and receded quickly, causing...
Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening
We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm coverage: Evacuation warnings issued, sand bags still available
SALINAS, Calif. — The majority of the storm has passed and there was no reports of widespread flooding or damage, but evacuation orders and warnings are still in place across the county. Monterey County Evacuation Warnings. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for the community of...
Morgan Hill Times
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
