TechCrunch
Indian fintech KreditBee nears $700 million valuation in new funding
The new cash infusion is part of the larger Series D funding, which KreditBee said has now closed at $200 million. The new funding, led by Advent International, values the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at about $680 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. KreditBee, which also counts Mirae Asset...
TechCrunch
Whoops! Is generative AI already becoming a bubble?
But as is the case with any transformative new tech, hype is sure to accompany growing adoption, and generative AI has garnered so much attention and money that many VCs already feel the budding sector will be the next bubble. TechCrunch recently surveyed more than 35 investors working in different...
TechCrunch
How well did Israel’s cybersecurity industry do in 2022?
After closing the book on 2022 this week, it is safe to say that this optimism was somewhat misguided. With hindsight, 2021 can be categorized as an anomaly that sent the industry into a tailspin, with bloated valuations exceeding actual revenue and funding rounds scaling at what many warned was an unhealthy pace. The repercussions of this spiral are evident in our 2022 analysis of funding and M&A data for the Israeli cybersecurity ecosystem.
TechCrunch
4 data science predictions for 2023
Fortunately, the landscape of tools and frameworks is constantly evolving, and in 2023 I predict new developments that will alleviate challenges for data teams and businesses alike. On the one hand, the long-heralded citizen data scientists will finally play a greater role in analytics thanks to sheer necessity and a...
TechCrunch
5 tips for healthcare startups fundraising in a down market
The competition is not your market competitor or incumbent. More often, it is the investor’s set of operating heuristics, many of which are quickly influenced by market conditions. Fundraising in healthcare, especially in a macro environment like the one we’re in, is an opportunity to differentiate and take control...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: In layoff update, Amazon CEO tells workers ‘we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles’
Hello, I hope it is a great Thursday for you so far. For me, it’s the little things that get me excited and today it is Delta Air Lines’ announcement that SkyMiles frequent flyers, including yours truly, will get Wi-Fi for free starting February 1. May you also find something that excites you today. Let’s get into the news. — Christine.
TechCrunch
Burned by layoffs, tech workers are rethinking risk
Over the past few months, thousands of employees from Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Amazon, DoorDash and countless other companies that don’t have the privilege of being household names are back on the job market. A job market that includes hiring freezes, salary cuts and a general malaise that industry experts warn won’t be over this year.
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
TechCrunch
Profet AI helps manufacturers build prediction models and industrial AI software
Founded in 2018, Profet AI’s customers include Foxconn, Advantech and ASE Group, and it says it doubled its revenue in 2022. The funding will be used on Profet AI’s expansion in Japan, Southeast Asia and China, with plans to sign joint ventures with overseas partners. Profet AI’s software...
TechCrunch
Vimeo enters 2023 with a round of layoffs impacting 11% of employees
“This was a very hard decision that impacts each of us deeply. It is also the right thing to do to enable Vimeo to be a more focused and successful company … It positions us to both invest in our growth priorities and be sustainably profitable while continuing to innovate to bring the power of video to every business in the world,” Sud wrote. She added that impacted employees were told via individual emails and were sent an invitation to meet with their team leader and a member of human resources.
TechCrunch
Investors say web3 and hype are in for 2023, high valuations are out — maybe?
Did you hear anyone yell “bingo?” Probably not. It’s unlikely that many investors came close to predicting what would play out in 2022. But, hey, there’s always next year. It seems we’re entering yet another interesting and tumultuous year: The crypto market is hanging on by...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Normalizing down rounds, 2023 climate trends, term sheet basics
It’s a decent metaphor for our startup ecosystem: Just as there aren’t enough sandbags in San Francisco to keep everyone’s house dry, rising interest rates, skittish investors and looming economic uncertainty are poised to bring valuations down even further in 2023. “In a culture where growing valuations...
Gusto Vs. Zenefits (2023 Comparison)
A payroll software solution is essential for every small business that wants to streamline the payroll process for its accountants or human resources (HR) department. Finding the most effective payroll software for your business, however, can be challenging because of the wide variety of solutions available. Gusto and Zenefits are two of the top cloud-based payroll and HR platforms. In this review, we’ll compare the pros and cons of Gusto vs. Zenefits to help you decide which is the best fit for your company.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX
Popular decentralized-finance (DeFi) application Sushi will sunset two products as part of its broader plans toward making the protocol sustainable and profitable. Chief Technology Officer Matthew Lilley said in a tweet thread last week that two products – the Kashi lending platform and MISO, a launchpad for external tokens – would be shuttered because of low public interest and the significant effort that went into maintaining the two.
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Inspirage, Expanding Digital Supply Chain Capabilities
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins. Financial terms of the transaction, previously announced on September 6, were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005153/en/ Accenture has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
The tech startup playbook to follow when money is tight
Less funding is going into startups, so they've been forced to pivot strategies. Instead of getting money from investors, they're taking out loans.
TechCrunch
What Luminar’s acquisition of startup Civil Maps means for its lidar future
The acquisition, which was disclosed Wednesday during Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell’s presentation at CES 2023, is more than just a large publicly traded company taking advantage of a consolidating industry. Although the timing couldn’t have been better due to the current economic environment, according to Russell.
TechCrunch
Here’s what USV plans to do in 2023 with its $200M climate fund
The new fund is certain to add fuel to climate tech as 2023 kicks off after a banner 2022. Nine months ago, it seemed unlikely that the market would repeat the red-hot performance of 2021, during which $44.8 billion was invested across 1,130 deals, according to PitchBook. When the final tallies roll in, it’s possible that 2022 matched or exceeded those figures.
TechCrunch
Amazon Sidewalk adds new partners, plans to open to developers soon
For the most part, these four new partners are not exactly household names. Amazon’s Tanuj Mohan, the company’s GM and CTO for Sidewalk, however, told me that a number of new partners will launch over the course of this year. More importantly, he also said that Amazon plans to open up the Sidewalk network to developers in the first half of this year. This, he noted, will enable virtually anyone who wants to get started with building IoT products to order a reference kit from Amazon’s partners and get going in days, all without having to worry about connectivity.
TechCrunch
Lablaco seeks to help usher in the new era of web3 digitized retail
Today, SPIN by lablaco, launched its first digitized retail experience called Web3 Fashion: The Origin Story at the famed Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées. The plan is to host a three-week takeover with Crypto.com, showing consumers how digitized fashion could lay the path toward a zero-waste and more sustainable future. The highlight of the exhibition will be the official launch of SPIN, a marketplace that allows consumers to buy and rent clothes, artwork and physical spaces using virtual and augmented reality.
