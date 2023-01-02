ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Woman charged with DUI following crash in Spartanburg

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJbew_0k10PqTZ00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year’s Day evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers respond to a crash at 7:08 p.m. with injuries at John B White Senior Boulevard and E Henry Street.

Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyPM6_0k10PqTZ00
Tiffany Young (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman climbing in and out of a 2016 Kia Forte, which was flipped on its top.

While speaking to the driver, Tiffany Young, officers asked if she had hit the pole that was split into two pieces. Young told the officers that she did not.

Officers then asked Young how much she had to drink. She told the officers she had two shots of tequila prior to leaving the house.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Young failed, the police department said.

Young was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Due to having injuries, Young was taken to the hospital where she yelled at staff and security multiple times. She was also charged with public disorderly conduct.

LaGrange woman has child snatched and then returned to her by police

Young is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

Upstate mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. More News from WRBL She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy