Fresno County has a new sheriff. History tells us John Zanoni could be in office a while

It isn’t every day, or decade, that Fresno County swears in a new sheriff.

Tuesday is one of those milestone days. In an 11:30 a..m. ceremony in downtown Fresno, John Zanoni officially takes the reins of Fresno County Sheriff from Margaret Mims, who opted to retire after 16 years in office rather than seek a fifth term.

As soon as the oath is administered, Zanoni immediately becomes one of Fresno County’s two most important law enforcement figures. But unlike Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, who must answer to the mayor and city manager, sheriffs are beholden to the voters. Only the Board of Supervisors, which approves the sheriff’s budget, has direct influence.

Zanoni’s responsibilities are also more far-reaching than those of police chief. Besides providing police services in unincorporated areas of Fresno County, including several county islands located within the Fresno and Clovis city limits, the sheriff administers both the jail and the coroner’s office.

As sheriff, Zanoni oversees a department with a $304 million budget in 2022-23 — Fresno PD’s is $232 million , by comparison — that includes 575 correctional officers, 414 deputies and 268 civilian employees whose jobs range from crime scene specialists to dispatchers to the jail’s laundry supervisor. (The latter position pays $44,669, in case you’re wondering.)

Opinion

Zanoni knows plenty about those inner workings having spent his entire 26-year law enforcement career at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, rising from reserve deputy to assistant sheriff, when Mims tabbed him as her successor.

Of course, it required more than that. Zanoni also had to win an election, which he accomplished in June by garnering nearly 60% of the vote in a two-way contest against Fresno Deputy Police Chief Mark Salazar.

Personally, I don’t think elected offices as important as county sheriff should be decided in a primary . Why? Because Fresno County only had a 27.3% voter turnout rate in June compared to 44.3% in November. The difference is roughly 97,000 ballots.

Considering Zanoni’s robust winning margin (nearly 23,000 votes), those 97,000 ballots were unlikely to change the outcome. But since when, in a supposed democracy, are more votes a bad thing?

Fresno sheriffs become entrenched

If history is any guide, Fresno County sheriffs tend to remain in office until they decide it’s time to go. An incumbent sheriff hasn’t lost an election since 1974, and in that case it was a contested vote.

Meaning there’s a chance the 49-year-old Zanoni could become as synonymous with the job as the woman who preceded him.

Mims was a single mom with a young son when she began her law enforcement career as Kerman’s first female police officer. It turned out to be just the initial step in a long line of firsts that defined her trailblazing career.

During her tenure as sheriff, Mims earned many admirers from conservatives (including former President Trump) for her outspoken views on immigration policies and against California’s sanctuary laws, which she termed “a disgrace.”

However, those views also brought Mims a fair number of detractors among liberals and immigration rights advocates who criticized her for cooperating with ICE in transferring undocumented detainees from county jail to federal authorities.

In 2022, the lines separating those two groups are so distinct that it’s easy to forget Mims was actually considered the progressive candidate during her narrow 2006 election win over Cal Minor.

Body cameras, new jail coming

I mention this simply to make the point that Mims’ policies and politics evolved over the years. Likewise, Zanoni (a registered Republican) will need time to settle in until Fresno County residents know anything definitive about him.

The most visible change coming to the sheriff’s office are body-worn cameras worn by deputies, something Zanoni believes shows transparency and can be used to exonerate officers accused in complaints. He also plans to restructure patrol beats, expand the use of drones in suspect apprehension and partner with Fresno police and the ATF to take more “ghost” guns off the street.

In addition, the West Annex Jail is expected to be completed sometime in 2023, more than five years after the $101 million project broke ground at Merced and L streets.

Although the campaign was a new experience for him, Zanoni said listening to voters’ concerns and expectations has helped prepare him for the job. As has Mims’ guidance during the six-month transition.

“She’s been able to walk me through all of these things that have happened, and it’s a historical perspective on the sheriff’s office,” the sheriff-elect told ABC-30 . “That is going to help me be able to hit the ground running.”

Mims has been such a fixture that it’s going to take a while to get used to someone else as county sheriff. But unless something unforeseen happens, Zanoni will get all the time he needs to make the job his own.