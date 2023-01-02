ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Police looking for man suspected of robbing store in Westover Hills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a business off Forest Hill Avenue Monday. Around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, the man, captured on store surveillance footage, attempted to leave a market in the 5000 block of Forrest Hill Avenue without paying for several items.
NBC12

One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
NBC12

Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fire destroyed a home in Henrico County’s east end on Thursday morning. The fire happened in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say no one was at home...
