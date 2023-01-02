Read full article on original website
Police ID woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on Chesterfield road
Police have released the name of the passenger killed in a wreck that left a driver critically injured in Chesterfield County on Christmas Eve.
28-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Eastern Henrico
An early morning single-vehicle crash in Eastern Henrico left a 28-year-old Henrico woman dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries. It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of Audubon Drive, between International Centre Drive and Oakleys Lane. When Henrico Police responded, they found two adults inside the...
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash
Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WRIC TV
Henrico woman identified as victim of deadly Audubon Drive crash, man has critical injuries
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Henrico woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a single-car crash on Audubon Drive early Thursday morning. The Henrico Police Department says the crash happened between International Centre Drive and Oakley’s Lane around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Once...
Armed suspect robs market in Westover Hills, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who reportedly used a firearm to rob a market in Westover Hills earlier this week.
Petersburg Police searching for suspect entering cars, stealing items
In the most recently shared photos from Petersburg Police, the suspect was seen wearing a red jacket with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski-type face mask.
NBC12
Richmond students, driver injured in school bus crash on Powhite Pkwy.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A bus driver and two Richmond private school students were injured in a school bus crash on Powhite Parkway Wednesday evening. On Jan. 4, around 4:40 p.m., RPD officers responded to the report of a school bus crash on Powhite Parkway south. Police say three occupants, the...
NBC12
Police looking for man suspected of robbing store in Westover Hills
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a business off Forest Hill Avenue Monday. Around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, the man, captured on store surveillance footage, attempted to leave a market in the 5000 block of Forrest Hill Avenue without paying for several items.
Petersburg woman speaks out again after new suspect attempts to break into her car
A Petersburg woman is speaking out, once again, after another individual attempted to break into her car only a month after the arrest of the last suspect.
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
Petersburg man heartbroken after dog shot: 'Like a family member getting shot'
Farid Rashid knew something was wrong just after 9:30 on Wednesday night when he heard two gunshots.
NBC12
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
He ran into a Richmond apartment to escape gunfire. A dog attacked him.
An 11-year-old Richmond boy is recovering after he was bitten by a dog after running from gunfire in Whitcomb Court on New Year's Day night.
Henrico Police warns residents to be on the lookout for home contractor scam
Henrico Police is warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers posing as home contractors looking to do work on your home.
Richmond driver attempts to change tire, car submerges in Byrd Park lake
The car rolled down an embankment and ended up submerging itself into the lake's murky depths.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
I-95 south in Richmond back open after wreck
A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Richmond two miles south of Maury Street at mile marker 71 Wednesday afternoon.
NBC12
Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fire destroyed a home in Henrico County’s east end on Thursday morning. The fire happened in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say no one was at home...
