Read full article on original website
Related
wtxl.com
Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in US dies at 115
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
wtxl.com
Study shows confidence low in schools' ability to address youth mental health
JACKSON, Ms. — Adolescents who spent any time in a high school during the pandemic can tell you they most likely had to grow up a little more quickly than generations before. "Around this time, I had a friend commit suicide," said Isabella Cloy, a recent high school graduate....
wtxl.com
One of the world's most endangered whales spotted off Florida coast with calf
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Residents and visitors on Florida's Treasure Coast spotted one of the rarest whales in the world this week. A visitor said he was staying at the Turtle Reef Club near Jensen Beach when he spotted a right whale with its calf just off the coast.
wtxl.com
Severe threat ends for Big Bend; rain lingers in the Suwannee valley
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of strong storms is pushing from east Wednesday afternoon through the I-75 corridor into northeast Florida. This line of storms will continue to produce rounds of heavy rain in areas along and east of the Suwannee River, but the severe thunderstorm risk has ended for the region.
wtxl.com
Dry and cool for your weekend plans!!
We have a gorgeous weekend setting up for the Big Bend and South Georgia!!!. Expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures Saturday morning will be dropping to the mid 30s. It is always better to be safe than sorry with...
Comments / 0