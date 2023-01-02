Read full article on original website
Melvin Cornwell, 83, of Spencer
Funeral services for 83-year-old of Spencer will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military services will be conducted by American Legion Glen Pedersen Post #1 and V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159.
Greg Weidauer, 50, of Pomeroy
Funeral services for 50-year-old Greg Weidauer of Pomeroy will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy with burial at Evangelical Covenant Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of the arrangements.
Stanley Thomsen, 92, of Everly
Funeral services for 92-year-old Stanley Thomsen of Everly will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everly with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Everly is in charge of the arrangements.
Donna Struve, 89, of Urbandale Formerly of Archer
Services for 89-year-old Donna Struve of Urbandale, formerly of Archer, will be Saturday, January 7th, at 11 a.m. at Archer United Methodist Church with a private family graveside service taking place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family...
Bernice Back, 91, of Galesville, WI Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 91-year-old Bernice Back of Galesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at 1:30 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Kathleen Hardman, 78, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 78-year-old Kathleen Hardman of Milford will be held at a later date. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
Voting Underway For University of Okoboji Winter Games Cheerleaders
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– Voting is underway to decide which eight individuals will represent the Iowa Great Lakes Area as the official cheerleaders during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Members of the public can cast their votes for their eight picks out of the thirty-one possible candidates until...
Spencer Council Tables Proposal to Bring in Outside Firm Focusing on Retail
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council reviewed a proposal from an outside firm on Tuesday that would assist in finding additional retail options that would be a good fit for the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he is aware of a bad feeling for some...
Arrest Made in New Year’s Day Armed Robbery
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following an investigation into a New Year’s Day armed robbery. Police were initially called to a Storm Lake liquor store shortly before 9:30 Sunday night to a report of an individual entering the store and brandishing a firearm allegedly holding the weapon to an employee’s head before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
