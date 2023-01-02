Read full article on original website
NFL World Calling For Major Sports Personality To Be Fired
Sports fans have long been familiar with Skip Bayless' brand of boundary-pushing, controversial analysis. But his tweet in the wake of Monday Night Football's horrific events have left some wondering if Fox Sports should dismiss the Undisputed host. After 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar ...
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Quit His Job
This Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed" was interesting to say the least. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe opened up the show with an intense argument. Sharpe told the national audience on FS1 that he didn't agree with Bayless' tweet about the Damar Hamlin situation. He even suggested that Bayless should delete it.
Deadspin
You can’t kill Vince McMahon
The idea that Vince McMahon would return to WWE in some capacity has always hung in the air like a rancid fart from the very moment he was forced into retirement. We didn’t need the whispers or reports or anonymous tips, because we all knew that man with the stubbornness level of a roided-up mule (and matching sense of the world at large) was never going to just accept being forced out. Even if it was more than deserved, and it most certainly was in McMahon’s case, consequences aren’t something an individual like McMahon, who genuinely believes he’s of a higher plane simply due to his bank account, are ever going to believe are real.
Digiday
The esports salary market is headed toward a correction
The current economic downturn continues to expose the frailty of esports’ financial footing and critical need for reforms. Now, sky-high salaries for the best players — once deemed a cost of doing business for successful teams — is a cause for concern. That’s the worry making the...
2022 TV Recap: It’s the NFL’s World; the Rest of Us Just Live in It
Post-tweedy academic types and the Terminally Online insist that the Internet has killed off the American impulse to engage in a collective media experience. However, this interpretation only holds water if you’re willing to ignore the 171.3 billion TV ad impressions the National Football League served up last year. The NFL is the monoculture—so much so that TV is now merely a delivery system for the league. Manufacturers may as well start slapping the Shield on the back of every TV set that’s bound for the U.S. market, giving the league’s star-spangled logo a place of understated prominence alongside the omnipresent UL...
NBC Sports
NFL players’ union says there was no discussion of resuming game on Monday night
After Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game, the NFL’s broadcast partners on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Westwood One radio all said that the players would be given five minutes and then the game would resume. It is still not clear where they received that information.
Deadspin
God forbid ESPN shows highlights of, y’know, sports
On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points. He was 20-33 from the field, 15-16 from the stripe, and threw in 10 rebounds and seven assists for good measure. It was the kind of performance that people want to see, and will search out on social media, SportsCenter, or anywhere highlights can — or at least are supposed to — be found.
