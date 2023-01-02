Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is still day-to-day, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts is reportedly expected to return from a two-game absence for Week 18 against the New York Giants, but the Eagles are only holding a walkthrough practice session on Wednesday, so they should be able to provide an update on Thursday. Gardner Minshew will start again Sunday if Hurts remains out. The Eagles will secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO