Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 18
We have a lot of pieces on numberFire geared toward helping you figure out which players you should roster in your DFS contests on FanDuel, but an important aspect of the DFS process is figuring out who you shouldn't play. Narrowing down your list of potential plays by avoiding those...
numberfire.com
New England's DeVante Parker (concussion) limited on Wednesday
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Parker's limited participation was his first practice since he suffered a concussion in Week 14. Expect the veteran to return against a Buffalo Bills' secondary allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if he can officially clear concussion protocol.
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
numberfire.com
Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) limited during Wednesday's practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Despite suffering a dislocated finger in Week 17, Bridgewater was able to log a limited session in Miami's first practice in preparation for their division showdown against the New York Jets. Expect Skylar Thompson to start under center...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/4/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 18
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) misses another Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson is expected to remain out for a fifth straight game when the Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) should make another start, although it's worth noting that he didn't throw during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) available off the bench for Magic on Thursday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Thursday for the first time since November 25th. He will come off the bench and will be on a minutes limit.
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Football Podcast: The Heat Check, Week 18 Preview
Week 18's main daily fantasy football slate is a tough one as it forces us to weigh both the typical factors and team motivation. Which players stand out on FanDuel with that in mind? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the slate, discussing which teams have something on the line this week, how much that should matter when building lineups, and their favorite plays at each position.
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) still day-to-day for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is still day-to-day, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts is reportedly expected to return from a two-game absence for Week 18 against the New York Giants, but the Eagles are only holding a walkthrough practice session on Wednesday, so they should be able to provide an update on Thursday. Gardner Minshew will start again Sunday if Hurts remains out. The Eagles will secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Giants.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 1/5/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Things We Learned in the 2022 Season
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This week's piece will look a little...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 18 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Week 18 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season, as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
Comments / 0