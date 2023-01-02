Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 8th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.

THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Ava Stoller, St. Petersburg, Girls Basketball : The guard had herself a strong outing in St. Petersburg's 65-36 win over Southeast, scoring a team-high 26 points.

Kjei Parker, Winter Haven, Boys Basketball : Parker was not going to let Winter Haven be denied at the Kingdom of the Sun championship final versus Olympia. Parker scored 25 points, leading the Blue Devils to a 75-69 win over the Titans.

Isaac Celiscar, Winter Haven, Boys Basketball : In one of the longest running winter basketball tournaments around, Celiscar was able to win the prestigous MVP award at the 49th annual Kingdom of the Sun tourney in Ocala.

Christian Maxon, Fort Pierce Central, Boys Basketball : In a tight game down the stretch, the Cobras called upon Maxon. The wing scored 16 points in a 58-50 win for Fort Pierce Central over Elite Academy.

Dyveon Collymore, Sebring, Boys Basketball : Collymore was stellar all throughout the Nature Coast Basketball Christmas Tournament, as he was named the tournament's overall MVP.

Dylon Hanna, Blanche Ely, Boys Basketball : Hanna's 15 points helped lead Blanche Ely to a 75-45 victory past Westwood Christian Warriors at The 3rd Annual Sunshine State Winter Challenge.

Marissa Burchard, LaBelle, Girls Basketball : The LaBelle guard has been one of the top scorers in the state all season long. Buchard scored 22 points and nabbed five steals in her team's 48-19 win over Estero.

Daniel MacGregor, Clearwater Calvary Christian, Boys Basketball : MacGregor has been playing out of his mind. The guard scored 25 points in leading the Warriors to a 57-45 win over previously undefeated East Lake at the Sun Bash Tournament.

Gabe Hernandez, Doral Academy, Boys Basketball : In Hernandez's third consecutive time playing in the Kelleher Law Holiday Hoopfest, he took home the tournament's Most Valuable Player award for the Firebirds.

Josh Hayes, Gainesville, Boys Basketball : The Appalachian State signee through three games at the Kelleher Law Holiday Hoopfest averaged 22.3 points per game (67 points scored) for the Hurricanes.

Vuk Vukcevic, Central Pointe Christian, Boys Basketball : Vukcevic scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Central Pointe Christian's 69-62 win over Canada's J. Addison School.

Isaiah Brown, Orlando Christian Prep, Boys Basketball : Brown scored 27 points in the final game of the Mainland Holiday Shootout in a 74-42 win over Windsor Forest (GA). Orlando Christian Prep went 3-0 for the tournament.