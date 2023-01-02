ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jesuit’s Nate Boakye is voted SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0k10P6Ok00

Congratulations to Jesuit’s Nate Boakye, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Boakye, a guard/forward for Jesuit, earned 78.85% of the 260 votes in a state-wide poll. The all-everything for the Tigers filled up the stat sheet in a 69-63 victory over Cardinal Mooney in the Hoop Jam championship game. Boakye was named MVP and scored 22 points, notching 11 boards.

Voting is now open for this week's SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week. Click here to see the candidates and cast your vote .

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Dec. 19-Dec. 23:

Jordan Gonzalez, Ferguson, Boys Basketball : The junior guard has been one of the state’s leading scorers all season long and he proved once again why. Last week, he scored 38 points on 15 of 20 from the field in a 66-58 win over North Miami.

Dominic Fullington, Sebastian River, Football : Though the state championships are over in football, all star games took place around the state and Fullington came up huge in one. The place kicker knocked down three field goals to lead the South to a 16-14 win in the Brevard All-Star Game.

Keyone Jenkins, Miami Central, Football : Oops Jenkins did it again. But this time, in the Broward-Dade All-Star Game. Jenkins threw the game-winning touchdown pass to fellow teammate Cataurus Hicks to give Dade the 23-21 victory.

Sawyer Bartelt, South Dade, Wrestling : Bartelt became a three-time champion at the Knockout last week when he defeated Andrew Sykes of Vestavia Hills in the 220-pound division.

Reice Griffith, Pace, Football : Fullington wasn’t the only place kicker knocking down a game-winning kick in an all-star game. Griffith made the go-ahead field to lead the North to a thrilling 24-23 win over the South in the 67th edition of the FACA All-Star Game.

Ace Taylor, Clearwater Calvary Christian, Boys Basketball : Taylor showed out in South Florida in the 33rd annual Kreul Classic. The junior wing scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 83-52 win over Coral Springs.

Malachi Toney, Plantation American Heritage, Football : In the FBU All-American Bowl featuring the country’s top freshman players, Toney stood out. The wide receiver had 144 yards and two touchdowns in the game, earning him a bid to the All-American Bowl.

Emma Risch, Palm Bay, Girls Basketball : The 6-foot-2 senior forward was stellar in her team’s 81-51 win over TPLS Christian Academy. Risch scored 27 points, grabbed four boards, dished out six assists and had four steals.

Malcolm Warthen, West Nassau, Boys Basketball : Warthen had one of the best performances all season long from any basketball player. The junior point guard scored 52 points in West Nassau’s 80-77 win over Ridgeview last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Lakeland boys wins district basketball opener at Bartow

BARTOW, FLORIDA – Lakeland got a leg up on the district basketball standings Thursday night. Fresh off winning a football state championship, Lakeland romped into Bartow and came away with a, 72-63, win in the 6A-District 7 opener for both schools. Eight players from the state championship team ...
LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL
Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Schools Change Bathroom Policy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County school district Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the district changed its policy to mandate restroom and locker room use on the basis of biological sex, with private bathroom access for transgender students. The policy change comes after the 11th
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
J.M. Lesinski

The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood

A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.
LAKE WALES, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy