Jesuit’s Nate Boakye is voted SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Jesuit’s Nate Boakye, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Boakye, a guard/forward for Jesuit, earned 78.85% of the 260 votes in a state-wide poll. The all-everything for the Tigers filled up the stat sheet in a 69-63 victory over Cardinal Mooney in the Hoop Jam championship game. Boakye was named MVP and scored 22 points, notching 11 boards.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Dec. 19-Dec. 23:

Jordan Gonzalez, Ferguson, Boys Basketball : The junior guard has been one of the state’s leading scorers all season long and he proved once again why. Last week, he scored 38 points on 15 of 20 from the field in a 66-58 win over North Miami.

Dominic Fullington, Sebastian River, Football : Though the state championships are over in football, all star games took place around the state and Fullington came up huge in one. The place kicker knocked down three field goals to lead the South to a 16-14 win in the Brevard All-Star Game.

Keyone Jenkins, Miami Central, Football : Oops Jenkins did it again. But this time, in the Broward-Dade All-Star Game. Jenkins threw the game-winning touchdown pass to fellow teammate Cataurus Hicks to give Dade the 23-21 victory.

Sawyer Bartelt, South Dade, Wrestling : Bartelt became a three-time champion at the Knockout last week when he defeated Andrew Sykes of Vestavia Hills in the 220-pound division.

Reice Griffith, Pace, Football : Fullington wasn’t the only place kicker knocking down a game-winning kick in an all-star game. Griffith made the go-ahead field to lead the North to a thrilling 24-23 win over the South in the 67th edition of the FACA All-Star Game.

Ace Taylor, Clearwater Calvary Christian, Boys Basketball : Taylor showed out in South Florida in the 33rd annual Kreul Classic. The junior wing scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 83-52 win over Coral Springs.

Malachi Toney, Plantation American Heritage, Football : In the FBU All-American Bowl featuring the country’s top freshman players, Toney stood out. The wide receiver had 144 yards and two touchdowns in the game, earning him a bid to the All-American Bowl.

Emma Risch, Palm Bay, Girls Basketball : The 6-foot-2 senior forward was stellar in her team’s 81-51 win over TPLS Christian Academy. Risch scored 27 points, grabbed four boards, dished out six assists and had four steals.

Malcolm Warthen, West Nassau, Boys Basketball : Warthen had one of the best performances all season long from any basketball player. The junior point guard scored 52 points in West Nassau’s 80-77 win over Ridgeview last week.