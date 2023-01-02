Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
US News and World Report
Mexico Captures Son of 'El Chapo,' Sparking Wave of Violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican security forces captured on Thursday drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, ahead of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden next week. Coming three years after a failed operation to detain Ovidio ended in humiliation for the government...
US News and World Report
Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back After U.S. Appeal Over Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered...
US News and World Report
Former NATO Boss Urges Countries to Show China Consequences if It Attacks Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Democratic countries should make it clear the "severe economic consequences" China would face should it move against self-governed Taiwan, the former NATO secretary-general said during a visit to the island on Thursday. China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite strong objections of the democratic island, has...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Why Are Tech Firms Leading Job Cuts in Corporate America?
(Reuters) - Big Tech firms are leading a string of layoffs across corporate America as companies look to rein in costs to ride out the economic downturn. Persisting inflation leading to interest rate hikes, weak consumer demand and an economic slowdown in China have forced firms from Amazon to Walt Disney and banks to trim their workforce.
US News and World Report
Russia to Sail Hypersonic Missiles Into Atlantic Ocean in Clear Affront to U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a warship bearing hypersonic missiles into the Atlantic Ocean in a clear affront to U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invaders. [. READ:. Russian Setbacks in Ukraine Set Tone for 2023 ]. Putin made the announcement at a virtual event...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Residents Rush to Get Vaccinated Ahead of China Border Reopening
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong residents have swamped clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the expected reopening of the city's border with mainland China, which some people fear will bring a surge of infections to the financial hub. City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have...
US News and World Report
UAE, China Ask UN Security Council to Meet Over Al Aqsa Mosque - Diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday. Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound...
US News and World Report
China Tells European Union to 'Objectively and Fairly' View Its COVID Situation
BEIJING (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China. EU government...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Says Tells Xi Intends to Pursue Independent Foreign Policy
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy. "I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than willing...
US News and World Report
Pandemic Blows Hole in Australia Population Goal but Migration Recovering
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The COVID pandemic has blown a million-person hole in Australia's population projections in a challenge for an economy that has relied on having more consumers to drive growth, though a speedy recovery in migration promises to soften the blow. Data in the government's 2022 Population Statement out...
US News and World Report
Japan, UK to Sign Reciprocal Access Agreement for Military Officers -Yomiuri
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will sign a reciprocal access agreement for military officers with British counterpart Rishi Sunak next week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday. The agreement, which relaxes immigration controls for military officers, aims to strengthen security ties between the two countries to counter...
US News and World Report
Israel's New Government Unveils Plan to Weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel's...
US News and World Report
With Few Entry Tests, Southeast Asia May Gain Most From China's Travel Revival
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's tourist economies are set to be leading beneficiaries of China's scrapping of travel bans as they have steered clear of the COVID-19 tests before entry that Europe, Japan and the United States have imposed on Chinese visitors. Even as the virus tears through its 1.4...
US News and World Report
Travel Curbs Rack up as COVID-Hit China Readies Reopening
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years. From Sunday, China will end the...
US News and World Report
North Korea's Kim Purges Ex-Foreign Minister, South Korean Lawmakers Say
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has purged a former foreign minister who played an instrumental role in his summits with former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018-19, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing intelligence officials. Ri Yong Ho has remained out of the public eye...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Warns of Ending Military Pact After North Drone Intrusion
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if the North violates its airspace again, his office said, amid tension over a recent intrusion by North Korean drones. Yoon made the comment after being briefed on countermeasures to...
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns 'Provocative Act' by Israel's Ben-Gvir
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Tuesday a "provocative act" by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, referring to his visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Ankara's statement came amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise ties, after a four-year deterioration in relations, and mutual appointment...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Economy Headed to 'New Plateau,' Amid Recession Fears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead. While investors, many economists and some CEOs have...
