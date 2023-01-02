Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
The Verge
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
Tom Zhu: Elon Musk's right-hand man at Tesla
Tesla's China chief has reportedly been given a big promotion.
insideevs.com
New Tesla FSD Beta Update Will Allow Turning Off Steering Wheel Nags
A new update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature is coming this January, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet. After several messages from FSD Beta users urging Musk to get rid of the steering wheel prompts while using the driver-assist system, the company’s CEO replied saying that the change is coming in an update scheduled for this month.
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
Amazon secures $8 billion term loan
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
CNBC
Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for second time in 3 months
Tesla cut car prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world's largest auto market as competition picks up and the demand outlook darkens. The latest cut, along with a reduction in October as well as various incentives that...
Oil dives 4%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
HOUSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 4% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $3.81, or 4.4%, to $82.10 a barrel, the largest daily decline in more than three months.
Amazon to lay off 18,000 workers in largest tech company job cut
Amazon.com Inc., one of the largest technology companies in the world with presence in ecommerce, advertising, video streaming and cloud computing, has announced that it will be laying off 18,000 workers as the company copes with the economic downturn in the future, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Technology companies...
insideevs.com
Tesla Reveals How Many Buyers Have Bought FSD
Tesla's $15,000 Full-Self Driving software has always been somewhat controversial. Critics have been quick to point out that regular Autopilot offers virtually all the driver assistance features you'll need on a daily basis. And, if you ever wanted to summon your Tesla (which would be rare) or have it change lanes for you (a bit more useful) Enhanced Autopilot can do so for an extra $6,000.
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
teslarati.com
Tesla generated $44.4 million of economic activity for CA every day in 2021: IHS Markit
A recent post from Tesla has outlined a number of key insights about the electric vehicle maker’s footprint in California. While Tesla currently lists Gigafactory Texas as its headquarters, the Golden State will always be the place where the company grew and hit its momentum. And based on a report, Tesla has provided substantial economic activity for California over the past few years, generating $44.4 million of economic activity every day in 2021.
US News and World Report
BioNTech Signs Deal With UK for Personalised Cancer Therapies
(Reuters) - BioNTech SE has signed a deal with the UK government to enrol up to 10,000 patients in clinical trials by the end of 2030 for personalised cancer therapies, the German drug maker said. The multi-year collaboration is focused on cancer immunotherapies based on mRNA or other drug classes,...
