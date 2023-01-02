ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
notebookcheck.net

BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars

Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
The Verge

Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit

If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
electrek.co

Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers

Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
insideevs.com

New Tesla FSD Beta Update Will Allow Turning Off Steering Wheel Nags

A new update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature is coming this January, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet. After several messages from FSD Beta users urging Musk to get rid of the steering wheel prompts while using the driver-assist system, the company’s CEO replied saying that the change is coming in an update scheduled for this month.
Axios

Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide

Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
Reuters

Amazon secures $8 billion term loan

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
CNBC

Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for second time in 3 months

Tesla cut car prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world's largest auto market as competition picks up and the demand outlook darkens. The latest cut, along with a reduction in October as well as various incentives that...
insideevs.com

Tesla Reveals How Many Buyers Have Bought FSD

Tesla's $15,000 Full-Self Driving software has always been somewhat controversial. Critics have been quick to point out that regular Autopilot offers virtually all the driver assistance features you'll need on a daily basis. And, if you ever wanted to summon your Tesla (which would be rare) or have it change lanes for you (a bit more useful) Enhanced Autopilot can do so for an extra $6,000.
Mens Journal

2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV

The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
MotorTrend Magazine

All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up

In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
teslarati.com

Tesla generated $44.4 million of economic activity for CA every day in 2021: IHS Markit

A recent post from Tesla has outlined a number of key insights about the electric vehicle maker’s footprint in California. While Tesla currently lists Gigafactory Texas as its headquarters, the Golden State will always be the place where the company grew and hit its momentum. And based on a report, Tesla has provided substantial economic activity for California over the past few years, generating $44.4 million of economic activity every day in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

BioNTech Signs Deal With UK for Personalised Cancer Therapies

(Reuters) - BioNTech SE has signed a deal with the UK government to enrol up to 10,000 patients in clinical trials by the end of 2030 for personalised cancer therapies, the German drug maker said. The multi-year collaboration is focused on cancer immunotherapies based on mRNA or other drug classes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy