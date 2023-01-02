Live Updates: Alabama Juniors Announce NFL Decisions
Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season with a win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. All the NFL draft hopefuls played in the game, and now it's time for them to announce their future plans.
Alabama's juniors are scheduled to announce whether or not they will head to the 2023 NFL Draft at 10 a.m. alongside head coach Nick Saban.
Follow along for live updates throughout and video to be posted after.
Live Updates
- There are three chairs set up, indicating there will be three players here. It will be Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs.
- Young and Anderson's parents are in the media room.
- And at 10:04, it is Young, Anderson and Gibbs that take up the three chairs.
- Saban says he's proud of their academic standing as well as what they've done on the field. Anderson and Young have already graduated, and Gibbs is on track to graduate.
- Saban says there are still other guys that might make a decision about the NFL, and they will let us know as soon as possible.
- Will Anderson Jr. makes it official. He is heading to the NFL. He spent about two minutes thanking the University of Alabama for everything they've done for him.
- Gibbs thanks everyone for accepting him at his time at Alabama, and says it feels like he's been three years. He officially declares for the draft as well.
- Bryce Young says coming to Alabama is the best decision of his life. He also officially declares for the 2023 NFL Draft.
