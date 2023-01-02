Read full article on original website
JOHNS CREEK VITALITY COMMITTEE
The Johns Creek Vitality Committee will hold their January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. This meeting is open to the public and will be held at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. Should you have any questions regarding this public meeting, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
Robert (Bob) Harvey Galt, Jr.
Robert (Bob) Harvey Galt, Jr. (age 87) of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on December 30th, 2022. Bob was born on December 19th, 1935 to Robert Harvey Galt, Sr. and Vivian Bernal Galt in Macon, GA. He graduated from Rome High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force as a laboratory technician.
Opinion: A hero lived among us, part 2
In a previous column we saw that Charles Mansell’s story is one of bravery and sacrifice. As a member of the celebrated Merrill’s Marauders, against overwhelming odds he fought the Japanese in the steaming jungles of Burma during World War II. The New York Times said at the time “no other American force anywhere has marched as far, fought as continuously or has had to display such endurance, as General Merrill’s swift-moving, hard-hitting foot soldiers.” (Tillman Durdin, New York Times, May 17, 1944)
Glass recycling opens at Ocee Park
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Residents have flocked to the glass recycling bin at Ocee Park, contributing to more than 20,000 pounds of collected glass since the site’s opening in early October. This is no surprise to Johns Creek Assistant to the City Manager Olivia Ammons, who said many...
Leadership Johns Creek prepares for 2023 effort
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —Members of Leadership Johns Creek class of 2022 successfully completed their program year, adding to the projects that continue to benefit our community. Through the past three years of the pandemic, many leadership programs throughout the nation had to take a step back and reassess how to proceed in a world where people are working and doing business in a more virtual environment. The Leadership Johns Creek board has worked to reevaluate the program because what worked in years past may no longer work now.
Opinion: Webb family dairy in Sandy Springs was well equipped
Clifford and Clara Sanders Webb, along with their 12 children, moved from Mayson Avenue in Atlanta to the intersection of Glenridge Road and Johnson Ferry Road in 1924. Mayson Avenue was where the Lindbergh Marta Station is today. The family traveled down Lindbergh Drive across Peachtree Road to Peachtree Battle Road, then north on Northside Drive toward Sandy Springs. The cattle the family owned followed behind. (Interview with Montez Webb Shackleford, 2008)
Milton’s Bring One for the Chipper includes seedling giveaway
MILTON, Ga. — Bring One for the Chipper, Milton’s annual Christmas tree recycling event is coming, and this time the city is giving back. People can bring their light- and ornament-free tree between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 to the Milton High School baseball parking lot. The city’s partners at Casey Tree Experts, with help from volunteers at the Young Men’s Service League, will take the tree from vehicles and feed it to “the chipper.”
Pryor reflects on years of Forsyth County park developments
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For more than 26 years, Jim Pryor’s life has been almost exclusively about parks and recreation. “I was Doogie Howser,” Pryor said. “I became a director at age 30 and I've been in three different locations. But this was the ultimate parks and recreation director job that I wanted.”
Roswell Fire officials reflect on “Keep the Wreath Green”
ROSWELL, Ga.— As the Roswell Fire Department concludes its “Keep the Wreath Green” initiative, the ornament has been dotted with red due to a few structure fires. Even with the red bulbs, the Roswell Fire officials say they feel positive about the first annual campaign. The wreath...
WORK SESSION AND COUNCIL MEETING 2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR
**Work Session at 5:00 pm followed by Council Meeting at 7:00 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**. As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.
City clashes with community over proposed paths
DUNWOODY, Ga.— Dunwoody residents are butting heads with the city over construction of a path that connects Heritage at Dunwoody and Village Mill to the proposed park at Vermack Road. In 2021 the Dunwoody City Council purchased 9 acres on Vermack Road, with a plan to develop the property...
Village Animal Hospital treats patients as individuals, not numbers
DUNWOODY, Ga. — In April, Riva Wolkow took ownership of the veterinarian clinic in Dunwoody Plaza off Dunwoody Village Parkway. The old sign from when the space was corporately owned still hangs on the brick front, and another hides beneath the new Village Animal Hospital name. The slightly wrinkled...
Man defrauded 3 times in online bitcoin scam
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Impressed by supposed returns and net gains, a man decided to invest in a bitcoin company under false pretense. The man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 21 he was swindled out of around $16,500 the week before. The man found what he thought to be a legitimate sister website of BitVavo.com, whose name suddenly has changed to Bivavothe.com.
Woman avoids scam involving jailed ‘son’
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that she answered a call from a person who said he was her son. The caller stated he was in jail on a DUI charge and that he broke his nose, to explain why he didn’t sound like her son. He told the woman his attorney would contact her to explain how to pay his bond to get out of jail. No city jail was named, the police report said.
Unattended car burglarized at Dunwoody restaurant
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said a vehicle parked at the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Dunwoody was burglarized and nearly stolen by unidentified thieves. Police responded to the restaurant at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dec. 19 at about 1 a.m. after a victim reported the rear window of her car had been shattered. Officers learned thieves entered the car through the rear driver’s side window.
Cumming man arrested following high-speed chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. —Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 22-year-old Cumming man who was reportedly clocked at 144 miles per hour in a chase with authorities on Ga. 400. Sheriff’s Office incident reports said the chase started at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17, when a white sports car...
Brookhaven man arrested in hit and run
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a 19-year-old Brookhaven man was arrested Dec. 19 after a hit and run wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Officers arrived at 211 Perimeter Center Parkway at about 7 a.m., responding to reports that a driver had wrecked with another vehicle in the turn lane and fled the scene.
Man reports threat of COVID exposure
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a dispute Dec. 15 on Fox Grape Lane, where a man said his neighbor’s landscapers were blowing leaves onto his property. When the man told the landscapers to stop what they were doing, his neighbor allegedly came out of his home, yelling at him and telling him to get off his property.
Inmate charged in attack at Forsyth County Jail
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail has been charged with battery for allegedly attacking another inmate, during an incident Dec. 20. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said the attack occurred at 1:15 p.m. in a housing unit of the jail, when one inmate accidentally spilled coffee on the floor, angering another inmate.
Austell man arrested for making death threat
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Austell man for allegedly threatening to kill a family member via text message in December. Incident reports said a Forsyth County woman began receiving text messages from her brother Dec. 4, which stated he would...
