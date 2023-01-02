Residents of East Side have been clamoring for investment and more grocery stores. Yet, when a crime or shooting occurs, no body knows nothing. No cooperation with Police. In fact, most Police are the enemy so they're left to their own devices. So sad that so much has changed in the last 20-40 years, yet this type if behavior and crime still continues. And in their own neighborhoods. No longer should society be the one to bail out, time for a change within the community. Does anyone think that will happen?
All of the East Side break ins and lootings are just a slap in face to ALL east side residents and the Buffalo Community who at one point felt bad for this area. Unfortunately all this does is reinforce what many believe and what may be true - which is left unsupervised there is a segment of people that will take the tires off your car while stopped at a traffic light. All the bias, fears or discrimination is actually reality-based after actions like this. People SHOULD be fearful of that area, especially at night. No business in the right logical mind would set up shop knowing what just occurred.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Comments / 8