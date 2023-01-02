ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 8

Checkmate
3d ago

Residents of East Side have been clamoring for investment and more grocery stores. Yet, when a crime or shooting occurs, no body knows nothing. No cooperation with Police. In fact, most Police are the enemy so they're left to their own devices. So sad that so much has changed in the last 20-40 years, yet this type if behavior and crime still continues. And in their own neighborhoods. No longer should society be the one to bail out, time for a change within the community. Does anyone think that will happen?

Reply
4
Checkmate
3d ago

All of the East Side break ins and lootings are just a slap in face to ALL east side residents and the Buffalo Community who at one point felt bad for this area. Unfortunately all this does is reinforce what many believe and what may be true - which is left unsupervised there is a segment of people that will take the tires off your car while stopped at a traffic light. All the bias, fears or discrimination is actually reality-based after actions like this. People SHOULD be fearful of that area, especially at night. No business in the right logical mind would set up shop knowing what just occurred.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Rooftop Bar + Brewery Coming to Transit Road

A brand new rooftop bar and brewery are coming to Western New York and the plans are starting to be executed. If you are in Clarence, Amherst, Williamsville, or Northern Lancaster this will be a spot that you NEED to put on your radar. In fact, the location of the soon-to-be bar is already turning into a sweet spot.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

16-year-old sentenced in connection to stabbing at a BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced by a designated Youth Part judge. The teen pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street. The 17-year-old spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo VA Med Center pushes through Christmas weekend blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Medical Center here in Buffalo has the duty of treating those who have served in the military but during the killer storm, it was also a lifeline for stranded people with children. Administrators proudly say the staff pitched to keep the holiday spirit alive for all those who were stuck at the center.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who was convicted of manslaughter after a plea arrangement for a murder he committed on Halloween in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the defendant, Odell Maik “Leek” Williams shot and killed the victim, 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent, in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue . Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) on October 11, 2022. The post Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy