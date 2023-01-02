Read full article on original website
KOCO
Crews battle fire at multi-story home in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 9:25 a.m. at a two-story open/vacant structure near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road, authorities said. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing crews battling a fire at a home.
Driver crashes through fences, into OKC house
A metro homeowner was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into their home.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
Family displaced after heat lamp causes fire at northwest Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was displaced after a fire sparked at a home early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Crews responded shortly after 2:05 a.m. to a house fire in a neighborhood near Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. The fire extended into the attic, causing a bit of damage.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
News On 6
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
News On 6
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
KOCO
Oklahomans concerned about safety in Midtown after deadly New Year’s shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are concerned about safety in Midtown after a deadly New Year’s shooting. The owner of Circle Cannabis said it happened just a walking distance from his shop on Northwest 10th Street. They were closed for the night when shots rang out. "We had already...
KOCO
Semi crash causes traffic backup on Kilpatrick Turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi crash caused a traffic backup on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. 7:26 p.m. Update: The crash has been cleared. Original Post: At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, a semi crashed into the cable barriers on Kilpatrick Turnpike West at Council Road and Memorial Road. Drivers should expect significant traffic backup at this time.
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
News On 6
Road Closed After SW OKC Crash
A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
okcfox.com
OKC Council approves largest police raise in modern OKC history to help with recruiting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Changes are coming to the Oklahoma City Police Department after OKC City Council approved a historic agreement this week with the Fraternal Order of Police. Mayor David Holt tweeted that the agreement provides the largest police raise in modern OKC history with the goal of...
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
okcfox.com
Chick-fil-A announces new Oklahoma City restaurant, opening Jan. 5
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Chick-fil-A location on NW Expressway will begin serving the Oklahoma City community on Thursday, Jan. 5. Located at 1409 NW Expressway, near the intersection of NW Expressway and N. Classen Blvd., Chick-fil-A Classen Point will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
