ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo attendance in 2022 tops 2 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reported attendance in 2022 exceeded 2 million visits, a number that defied speculations. According to the consultant firm ZooAdvisors, attendance in 2022 was projected to have been down 9% from 2021, in which attendance reached 2.2 million. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said the zoo experienced strong attendance particularly during the fall and winter seasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Snow Trails hosts annual 'Will Tube for Food' fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kick off the new year with outdoor fun and. Snow Trails is hosting the 17th annual "Will Tube for Food" event tonight starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Catalyst Life Services, a private non-profit offering mental health, and crisis...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Symphony's Winter Festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Symphony is continuing its Masterworks Season into the new year with its Winter Festival concert. This weekend's program features Bulgarian violinist Bella Hristova returning to the Ohio Theatre stage to perform Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1. The symphony will also perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6, a piece written by the Soviet-Russian composter in 1939 which stood in defiance of critics trying to tie him to a nationalistic cause, and the suite from Nikolai Rimsky-Korskov's opera The Snow Maiden.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mars debuts all-female pack of M&M's

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — M&M is releasing limited-edition packages spotlighting dynamic female characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The product will feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging. According to the Mars, Incorporated food company, these debut M&M'S packs come as...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Wintry mix, snow showers return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain will taper off for a bit tonight but we'll still feel pretty soggy. Wintry mix and snow showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. We're wet through the weekend but we dry out next week!. Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. WEDNESDAY...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy