Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes played their best game of the season when they needed to in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo attendance in 2022 tops 2 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reported attendance in 2022 exceeded 2 million visits, a number that defied speculations. According to the consultant firm ZooAdvisors, attendance in 2022 was projected to have been down 9% from 2021, in which attendance reached 2.2 million. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said the zoo experienced strong attendance particularly during the fall and winter seasons.
myfox28columbus.com
Snow Trails hosts annual 'Will Tube for Food' fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kick off the new year with outdoor fun and. Snow Trails is hosting the 17th annual "Will Tube for Food" event tonight starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Catalyst Life Services, a private non-profit offering mental health, and crisis...
myfox28columbus.com
Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Symphony's Winter Festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Symphony is continuing its Masterworks Season into the new year with its Winter Festival concert. This weekend's program features Bulgarian violinist Bella Hristova returning to the Ohio Theatre stage to perform Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1. The symphony will also perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6, a piece written by the Soviet-Russian composter in 1939 which stood in defiance of critics trying to tie him to a nationalistic cause, and the suite from Nikolai Rimsky-Korskov's opera The Snow Maiden.
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
myfox28columbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
myfox28columbus.com
Mars debuts all-female pack of M&M's
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — M&M is releasing limited-edition packages spotlighting dynamic female characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The product will feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging. According to the Mars, Incorporated food company, these debut M&M'S packs come as...
myfox28columbus.com
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
myfox28columbus.com
'This is a safe haven,' teens react to Columbus crime statistics, praise youth programming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said violent crime went down in 2022. The city's crime data showed a 33% drop in homicides over 2021 as well as significant reductions in burglaries, felonious assaults, robberies and rapes. Robberies decreased by 32%;. Burglaries decreased by 21%;. Felonious assaults...
myfox28columbus.com
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
myfox28columbus.com
Bell from the Licking County Humane Society enjoying life in fur-ever home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bell from the Licking County Humane Society was recently adopted after Cassy Taylor saw her featured on Good Day Columbus' Fur Baby Friday segment last month!. The 10-year-old Boxer/Pitbull mix appeared on Fur Baby Friday on Dec. 30, which was her second time on the...
myfox28columbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
myfox28columbus.com
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
myfox28columbus.com
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
myfox28columbus.com
Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix, snow showers return Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain will taper off for a bit tonight but we'll still feel pretty soggy. Wintry mix and snow showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. We're wet through the weekend but we dry out next week!. Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. WEDNESDAY...
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight. We may have a few slippery spots during Friday’s morning commute. Accumulations look minimal but a little caution on untreated roads would be a good idea. The weekend forecast is improving a bit.
myfox28columbus.com
Murder suspect arrested in connection to deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a biker club in northeast Columbus. Christian Houchins, 30, is accused of shooting and killing Robert Jordan at the Flames Motorcycle Club in May 2021. A woman, Shondrika Maxwell, was also injured in...
