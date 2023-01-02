Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers welcome Toronto Raptors to town to open 2023
The Pacers host the Raptors in their first game of the new year
The Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for their first game of 2023. Both teams won their final game in 2022.
The Raptors are having a down year at 16-20, yet they actually have a slightly better net rating (+0.1) than the 20-17 Pacers (-0.6). Indiana beat Toronto by 18 in early November behind impressive second half play .
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Sportsnet
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight favorites as they are -1.5 in the SI Sportsbook . The over/under for the game is 232.5.
Pacers vs Raptors Injury Report
For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.
For the Raptors, Dalano Banton, Ron Harper Jr, and Otto Porter Jr are out. Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet are questionable.
Key Matchups
Aaron Nesmith vs Pascal Siakam: Pascal Siakam leads the league in minutes per game (37.0) this season, and he has done a ton with his playing time. He currently is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He has played at an All-Star level for the Raptors.
Aaron Nesmith takes pride in defending the best player on the opposing team, and in this battle that is Siakam. The 23-year old will need to continue his impressive play from December if the Pacers want to win.
Andrew Nembhard vs OG Anunoby: OG Anunoby, the Raptors second-highest per game scorer this season at 18.7, is also one of the NBA's top defensive players. He is an underrated player in the league, and Toronto is 2.4 points per 100 possessions better with the former Indiana Hoosier on the court.
Nembhard will get some reps defending the talented wing, and like Nesmith, his defense will be important all night. Both Nesmith and Nembhard could end up on either of Siakam or Anunoby on a given possession, so both of them will need to be dialed in to the scouting report on the less glamorous end of the floor. On offense, Nembhard's passing will be important against a Raptors defense that is great at making opposing teams uncomfortable.
