ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdSTz_0k10O6Zv00

STERLINGTON, La. (KLFY) – A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.

Lewis Douglas, of Sterlington, was booked on several counts of vehicle burglaries as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Sterlington Police Department (SPD).

Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank

A minor was also arrested for the vehicle burglaries, SPD said.

According to SPD, every vehicle burglary in the area for the past several years has been on unlocked vehicles.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

When authorities asked why Douglas didn’t break the glass on locked vehicles and instead just walked away, the response was “because the car alarm would go off,” according to SPD.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges. A Louisiana man has been arrested for trespassing on business property, theft, and other charges. He also reportedly attempted to flee and struck deputies when they approached him. The St...
LAPLACE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WFAA

12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away

GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Stabbing investigation yields drugs

Ruston Police arrested a woman on New Year’s Day after responding to a disturbance at a Vernon Street apartment. Officers found Andrecia D. Mays, 32, of Ruston, standing outside the apartment. Mays told officers a friend grabbed her and was about to strike her in the face, so she grabbed a knife and stabbed him. The stabbing victim had apparently left the scene.
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hit-and-run takes life of Monroe man

Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just north of U.S. Hwy 165 Business. This crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Corkey Williams. The initial investigation...
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy