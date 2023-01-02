Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks
The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes His Game Is 'Boring' After Career-High 55 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 55 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Speaking to reporters afterward, the two-time NBA MVP said he wants to reach a point in his career when his "game is boring" and people aren't talking about how he played.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Rumors: Noah Vonleh Dealt to Spurs; SAS to Waive Vonleh, Gorgui Dieng
The Boston Celtics are trading forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to make room for Vonleh. However, the Spurs then plan to waive Vonleh as well, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Projections at the New Year
Conference play is picking up, and that means NBA teams are spreading their scouts out across the nation. This is a time when prospects validate their hot starts and when breakout names start to emerge. Our first 2023 mock draft has a new lottery pick and names added to the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline
The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 10-Day Contract Signings Being Explored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The NBA's 10-day contract window opened Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking into some options, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. One of those players is shooting guard Tyler Dorsey, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided more information. The 6'5" shooting guard starred...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could 'Set the Market' for Lakers, More at Trade Deadline
As the Toronto Raptors continue to fall further down the Eastern Conference standings, many teams are keeping an eye on what they are going to do leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, one NBA source said the Raptors will be the "first domino"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mavs Interested in 2-Year, $36M Contract Extension for Christian Wood
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing Christian Wood to a two-year contract extension. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Tuesday the deal would carry a maximum total value of $36 million. If Wood is unwilling to agree to those terms, the Mavs may explore trading him before the February deadline.
Bleacher Report
Predicting NFL Teams That Will Be Most Active in Trade Talks During 2023 Offseason
The NFL postseason has yet to be played, so for 14 teams, the season is far from over. It's not time to worry about 2023 just yet. It might be in a week or so. Hopefully, it won't be for a month or so. However, for the other 18 teams...
Bleacher Report
Potential Bengals vs. Ravens Wild Card Game Location Could Be Determined by Coin Flip
If the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, AFC North rivals, are scheduled to play against on another in the AFC Wild Card Round, the potential location of that game could be determined by a coin flip, the NFL announced Thursday. The league's proposal reads:. "If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns 'Demanding a Playoff-Caliber Player' in Jae Crowder Trade Packages
Jae Crowder has been on the trade block since before the start of the 2022-23 season, but the Phoenix Suns are looking for an impact addition in any deal. "Phoenix has stood its ground on Crowder, sources said, demanding a playoff-caliber player in return," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported.
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs Eyeing Bulls Star at Deadline
If the Chicago Bulls eventually explore the Zach LaVine trade market, there will reportedly be no shortage of suitors. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan talked about potential LaVine moves during a discussion on their podcast, and the former listed the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat as "teams who could have interest in trading for him."
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Addresses NFL Rumors, Says He Expects to Return to Michigan in 2023
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated his plans are to remain in his current position despite rumors about a move to the NFL:. "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in the statement. The Athletic reported...
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Caris LeVert Never Had 'True' Contract Extension Talks in Offseason
While the Cleveland Cavaliers gave up Ricky Rubio and multiple draft picks, including a lottery-protected 2022 first-rounder, to acquire Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers last season, his long-term future with the team is somewhat in doubt. LeVert is scheduled for free agency during the upcoming offseason, and Jake Fischer...
Bleacher Report
Where Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points Ranks vs. Kobe's 81 and NBA's 10 Greatest Games
Donovan Mitchell rang in the new year with as much fireworks as anyone, scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls and tying David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for eighth-most points ever scored in a single game. The point total is just the beginning for Mitchell's career night. With 11 assists,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration
As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday. While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's...
