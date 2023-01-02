ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Projections at the New Year

Conference play is picking up, and that means NBA teams are spreading their scouts out across the nation. This is a time when prospects validate their hot starts and when breakout names start to emerge. Our first 2023 mock draft has a new lottery pick and names added to the...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline

The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs Eyeing Bulls Star at Deadline

If the Chicago Bulls eventually explore the Zach LaVine trade market, there will reportedly be no shortage of suitors. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan talked about potential LaVine moves during a discussion on their podcast, and the former listed the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat as "teams who could have interest in trading for him."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement

There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Where Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points Ranks vs. Kobe's 81 and NBA's 10 Greatest Games

Donovan Mitchell rang in the new year with as much fireworks as anyone, scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls and tying David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for eighth-most points ever scored in a single game. The point total is just the beginning for Mitchell's career night. With 11 assists,...

