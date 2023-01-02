Read full article on original website
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires
CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
WLWT 5
Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a fence at West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a fence on West 8th Street, at St. Joes Cemetery, in West Price Hill. Injury status unknown.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
