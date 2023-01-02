ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Gets Call from School When Daughter Describes the Temperature

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 3 days ago

She wasn't wrong.

Extreme temperatures have a way of bringing out our most colorful language. Even if we're trying, in general, to keep our language clean because of little ears and whatnot, there's nothing like a freezing cold steering wheel on the way to school to inspire mommy or daddy to let loose with some expressive language . So it's no wonder that kids pick up some of these expressions...or that they say them in school (whoops).

In this hilarious video from @theroofingdad , a little girl admits (via Taylor Swift) that yes, she's the one who said it was "cold as balls" at school, prompting a phone call home. Was that phone call really warranted? There were certainly worse things she could have said.

At least everyone involved has a sense of humor about it. And that's where expressions like "cold as balls" come from...from having a sense of humor! Because you've got to have a sense of humor about the winter weather too, right? Otherwise it's just a bummer.

In fact, several teachers weighed in to say that they did not consider what this little girl did to be an offense worthy of a phone call home.

"Teacher here. Would not call home for that. For sure would share with the parents to have a good laugh!"
"Her school is dramatic"
"I mean, at least she didn't say it's cold asf outside"
"I'm a teacher and that made me burst out laughing!"
"This is something I would only share with parents for a laugh. Then it goes into the Captain's log of funny things my students say"

So clearly, this little girl is not in trouble. Nor can she be blamed for making the original comment!

Liberal
3d ago

Some teachers need to get a grip! Not everything an elementary school child says is worth a volcanic eruption response!

Idonnafingcare
2d ago

My granddaughter is 6 and copied me to her parents, when I said it's cold as a witches tit....lol Kids say the darndest things...lol

