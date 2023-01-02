Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Related
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
NBC Sports
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Multiple Sixers single out Montrezl Harrell after they knock off Pacers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers needed somebody to step up in the paint with Joel Embiid out due to a left foot injury. The big fella has been dealing with soreness in that foot and the Sixers decided to give him a night off against the Indiana Pacers. After Philadelphia saw...
The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency
The Miami Heat have some concerns about Bam Adebayo's consistency.
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
NBC Sports
Harden getting accustomed to Embiid's 'Paul Pierce moments'
Joel Embiid added another injury scare late in the fourth quarter Monday night. James Harden apparently wasn’t at all terrified, though. Seconds after sinking a mid-range jumper and giving the Sixers a nine-point lead over the Pelicans, Embiid sprinted back and tried to block a Jaxson Hayes layup from behind. It didn’t go well. Tobias Harris fouled Hayes and Embiid landed awkwardly, then let out two screams in quick succession. He got helped up to his feet, but Embiid bent down and took one unsteady step before putting his large left arm around Harden.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
The NBA's Most Loyal Players Right Now: Udonis Haslem And Stephen Curry Have Proved Their Loyalty
Udonis Haslem and Stephen Curry are the two longest-tenured players in the NBA with 20 and 14 seasons each.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
NBC Sports
Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey
The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
NBC Sports
Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm
Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
NBC Sports
Draymond’s sly response to Ja’s 'fine in the West' remark
Draymond Green has made it clear he has a lot of respect for Ja Morant, but Green won’t ever shy away from putting the Memphis Grizzlies star in check. After Morant told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he isn’t concerned about any team in the Western Conference, Green responded on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”
NBC Sports
Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
NBC Sports
Warriors owner Lacob confirms interest in buying Angels
It appears that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expanding his interests beyond the NBA. Lacob has previously expressed his interest in buying an MLB team, and confirmed Thursday that he is exploring the purchase of the Los Angeles Angels. “It’s been reported that we’re looking at it, and that’s true,”...
NBC Sports
This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great
Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.
Comments / 0