Sacramento County, CA

Highway 99 reopens in Sacramento County as region digs out from New Year’s Eve storm

By Adam Ashton, Maggie Angst
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Highway 99 is open in both directions south of Elk Grove Monday morning as the region continues to dig out from the New Year’s Eve storm that prompted evacuations in south Sacramento County and killed at least one person.

Crews are still working to clear downed trees and debris from the sides of the roads, as well as tow vehicles that were abandoned or swept away during the storm.

“Don’t be shocked if you see a tree or car on the side of the road,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Leavitt. “Crews are still out there working on things but it’s going to take some time.”

The highway closed early Sunday when the Cosumnes River overwhelmed the road, stranding dozens of vehicles in the water and halting traffic on one of California’s major north-south thoroughfares.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans throughout Sunday discouraged drivers from approaching the road and declined to release a timeline for when the highway would open. Emergency crews rescued dozens of people from the highway after it flooded.

Caltrans announced just after midnight Monday the road had reopened in both directions.

“Thanks to our crews and @CHPSouthSac for their efforts working on the holiday weekend to keep motorists safe,” read a message on Caltrans’ Twitter channel.

Dillard Road in South Sacramento County was also reopened Monday morning and deemed safe to drive on.

The area around Dillard Road, south of Elk Grove, had been inundated with flood waters from the Cosumnes River following the rain and wind storm. Rain monitors in the area registered nearly 4 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at midnight, with heavier rain in the foothills that pushed the Cosumnes past its brink.

Authorities on Sunday discovered a person dead in a submerged car off Dillard Road near Highway 99.

A semi truck drives on Highway 99 on Sunday afternoon, past abandoned cars that were stranded amid flooding near the Dillard Road exit in south Sacramento County. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

As the rain returns Monday afternoon, Leavitt said officials would be monitoring the condition of the roadways and provide updates if any new closures would be necessary.

“For now, we’re okay,” he said, “but it all depends on how much it’s going to rain.”

The Sacramento Bee

