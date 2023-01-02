Read full article on original website
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Arlington police officer injured by vehicle trying to drive around crash site
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene. Around 6:35 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock. Crews arrived to investigate and clear the scene. A driver who...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover
Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
fox4news.com
2 juveniles killed, 1 person injured in shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and another person injured. Officers were called to Panay Way Drive in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Fort Worth police found a juvenile male in a car with gunshot wounds....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas
The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. It happened on January 5. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
Ellis County Press
18-year-old shot during carjacking at Waxahachie Walmart
WAXAHACHIE – A carjacking at the Walmart in Waxahachie left one 18-year-old store employee with multiple gunshot wounds and two suspects at large. On Dec. 31 at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Waxahachie in response to the shooting. While the victim’s name has...
fox4news.com
Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch
DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. Dallas police arrested 31-year-old Kevin Knowles after an hours-long standoff near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.
Two people hurt, one critically in east Oak Cliff apartment fire
wo people are in the hospital from an early morning apartment fire in east Oak Cliff. Dallas firefighters found heavy flames jetting from the top floor of one building at the Villas of Sorrento, an apartment complex on Stag Road
Overturned truck and trailer causes I-45 shutdown in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned 18-wheeler on southbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Interstate 20 shut down the highway early Wednesday afternoon. There was a significant backup behind the crash. Aerials from the scene appear to show heavy debris along Interstate 45. TxDOT said the estimated time to get the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Students Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Farmersville ISD School Bus: DPS
Nearly a dozen children were hospitalized Wednesday in Collin County after a pickup truck crashed into the back of a Farmersville ISD school bus, state troopers say. Texas DPS spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford said it happened at about 4:24 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 2194 at County Road 1661. A Farmersville...
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
dfwscanner.net
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train near Kennedale
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after being struck by a Union Pacific train near Kennedale. At around 12:53pm this afternoon, Kennedale Fire Department, Rendon Fire Department, and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road for a pedestrian struck by a train.
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
