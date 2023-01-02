ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Block of Highway 78 closed in Summerville for gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday evening. According to dispatch, Highway 78 is closed from Diana Court to East Owens Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC News 4 for...
Overturned mini excavator with entrapment and fatality

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, an adult male, Marvin Lenoir, age 57 from Walterboro died from injuries received after a mini excavator he was operating overturned. The man was thrown from the device and the machine rolled over on him trapping him under the machinery. At approximately 5:20 p.m., the man’s wife found him and called 9-1-1. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived minutes later to the property located at the end of Firebird Lane, but the man had no signs of life. It is not known how long he was under the excavator. Crews used a jack and cribbing to lift the excavator off the man. The Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The family advised the man was an experienced operator.
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
Crews put out vehicle on fire near South Santee River

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 1800 block of Rutledge Road on Tuesday in reference to a vehicle on fire. Crews found the burning truck in the Germantown community near Old Georgetown Road and subsequently extinguished the fire. No injuries were...
CPD investigating after person in wheelchair fatally struck by car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m. The victim was...
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is facing a list of charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Monday night. A deputy spotted a Nissan Altima going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 176 around 9 p.m., according to an incident report. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle it took off at a high rate of speed, the report states.
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
