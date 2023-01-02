Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash causes 'significant delays' on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon. Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m. They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route. This is...
abcnews4.com
Disability advocate calls for change after fatal pedestrian crash on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Navigating busy streets and sidewalks in Charleston is a risk people with disabilities are often forced to take. But after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in downtown Charleston, disability advocates are calling for change. Charleston Police Department says 58-year-old Karen Simmons...
No charges after wheelchair pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck as they attempted to cross the street in downtown Charleston. The deadly crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East Bay and South Street in what police said is a “dark section of the roadway without a marked crosswalk.” The […]
abcnews4.com
Block of Highway 78 closed in Summerville for gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday evening. According to dispatch, Highway 78 is closed from Diana Court to East Owens Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC News 4 for...
walterborolive.com
Overturned mini excavator with entrapment and fatality
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, an adult male, Marvin Lenoir, age 57 from Walterboro died from injuries received after a mini excavator he was operating overturned. The man was thrown from the device and the machine rolled over on him trapping him under the machinery. At approximately 5:20 p.m., the man’s wife found him and called 9-1-1. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived minutes later to the property located at the end of Firebird Lane, but the man had no signs of life. It is not known how long he was under the excavator. Crews used a jack and cribbing to lift the excavator off the man. The Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The family advised the man was an experienced operator.
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for suspects after pursuit, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the North Charleston area. Officials say Highway 78 westbound near I-26 is closed. According to CCSO, deputies are searching the area for suspects following a pursuit. Officials say the injuries suffered in...
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
abcnews4.com
Crews put out vehicle on fire near South Santee River
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 1800 block of Rutledge Road on Tuesday in reference to a vehicle on fire. Crews found the burning truck in the Germantown community near Old Georgetown Road and subsequently extinguished the fire. No injuries were...
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Stuart Engals Blvd Thursday and Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — From Thursday night until Friday morning, Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be operating at night to install a force main at 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard. Work will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should be cautious driving through the area,...
counton2.com
CPD investigating after person in wheelchair fatally struck by car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m. The victim was...
counton2.com
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop searching for new location in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular ice cream shop in Georgetown County is searching for a new home along the Inlet. Twisters Soft Serve has served the Murrells Inlet community for 13 years, but the business did not get its ground lease renewed for 2023, according to the shop’s Facebook page. The ice cream […]
live5news.com
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is facing a list of charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Monday night. A deputy spotted a Nissan Altima going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 176 around 9 p.m., according to an incident report. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle it took off at a high rate of speed, the report states.
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
abcnews4.com
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
abcnews4.com
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
