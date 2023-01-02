Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Related
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation prompts large police presence near National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation has prompted a large police presence near the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. Authorities say the body of a man was found dead near the 200 block of 15th Street in the northwest around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of the investigation are not...
fox5dc.com
Battle over North Bethesda bike lanes heats up
New Montgomery County bike lanes have proven to be so divisive, thousands of fired-up residents are weighing-in online. They cover a busy two-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people from both sides of the debate.
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
popville.com
“Standing in a parking spot to save it?”
Genuinely curious about people’s thoughts on standing in a street parking space to save it. This has been happening to me more and more recently in Mount Pleasant where I live and I honestly think it is one of the most rude and selfish behaviors. Everyone knows street parking...
WJLA
SEE IT: MPD looking to ID man caught on cam taking cash drawer, socks from DC dry cleaner
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking to identify a man they say broke into a dry cleaning business in Southeast D.C., stole a cash drawer and socks, then left. The incident, which took place on Monday in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, was caught on surveillance camera.
Man charged after murder on Ellipse near White House
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man faces a charge of Second Degree Murder after he attacked another man with a pipe on The Ellipse Wednesday morning. Someone found the body of Michael Jones, 52, around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th St. NW. The location is part […]
DC police release photos of suspected armed robbers
Police are looking for several men caught on camera the same night they robbed a victim at gunpoint.
fox5dc.com
Meet the man tasked with revitalizing Union Station
A D.C. native leading the way to transform one of the city’s many iconic landmarks. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter spoke exclusively with the man hired to revitalize Union Station.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenage Boys Charged in Carjacking of Rideshare Driver in Prince George's County
Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy face charges as adults after they used a ghost gun to carjack a rideshare driver in Prince George's County, Md. Teenage Boys Charged in Carjacking of Rideshare Driver …. Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy face charges as...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Federal judge throws out lawsuit against Metro gun ban in DC
A judge from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied hearing a case seeking to overturn gun bans on public transportation in DC. Following local jurisdictions’ laws, carrying guns on Metro is permitted in Virginia but not in D.C. or Maryland. (Martin Austermuhle / DCist)
fox5dc.com
Community raises money for 8-year-old shot in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A community is coming together to support the 8-year-old victim of Tuesday night's quadruple shooting on Georgia Avenue in Northwest. According to D.C. police, two men jumped out of a silver or gray SUV at 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia and began firing at three men on the sidewalk. One of them was killed, two were injured, and an 8-year-old little boy was also shot. Authorities said the child is expected to be ok.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas. According to a police report, three suspects broke the valet lockbox Sunday and stole key...
NBC Washington
Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated
A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up in 2023
Thanks to George for sending from Mount Pleasant. It had been 22 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
Comments / 0