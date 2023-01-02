ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Battle over North Bethesda bike lanes heats up

New Montgomery County bike lanes have proven to be so divisive, thousands of fired-up residents are weighing-in online. They cover a busy two-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people from both sides of the debate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time.  On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

“Standing in a parking spot to save it?”

Genuinely curious about people’s thoughts on standing in a street parking space to save it. This has been happening to me more and more recently in Mount Pleasant where I live and I honestly think it is one of the most rude and selfish behaviors. Everyone knows street parking...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man charged after murder on Ellipse near White House

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man faces a charge of Second Degree Murder after he attacked another man with a pipe on The Ellipse Wednesday morning. Someone found the body of Michael Jones, 52, around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th St. NW. The location is part […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Community raises money for 8-year-old shot in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A community is coming together to support the 8-year-old victim of Tuesday night's quadruple shooting on Georgia Avenue in Northwest. According to D.C. police, two men jumped out of a silver or gray SUV at 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia and began firing at three men on the sidewalk. One of them was killed, two were injured, and an 8-year-old little boy was also shot. Authorities said the child is expected to be ok.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated

A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up in 2023

Thanks to George for sending from Mount Pleasant. It had been 22 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
WASHINGTON, DC

