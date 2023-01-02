Diaper, menstrual product giveaway in Elmira January 9

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Greater Elmira-Corning Junior League is holding a diaper and menstrual product giveaway this month and is inviting the community to also make donations when possible.

JLGEC said the giveaway will be held from 4-7 p.m. on January 9, 2023 at Family Services of Chemung County (1019 E. Water St., Elmira). The organization has joined forces with Jubilee for the giveaway, with a donation bin for diapers and menstrual products available at the store.

The organization says that in the past, it has delivered 15,600 diapers and 12,500 menstrual products to women and families in the Southern Tier. JLGEC said there is a need in New York State communities for these products, citing poverty levels, common requirements for parents to provide diapers to daycares, and the fact that many menstrual products aren’t covered by assistance programs.

The giveaway is free and doesn’t require registration. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.