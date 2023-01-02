RICHWOOD – North Union held off a late rally by Buckeye Valley to post a 44–39 win in girls non-league varsity basketball action Wednesday in Richwood. The Ladycats jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one and held a 36-24 lead headed into the fourth, when they survived the Barons’ 15-point fourth quarter spurt to post the five-point win. The Ladycats were 14-of-40 from the floor for 35 percent shooting the ball, picked up nine steals in the game and also forced Buckeye Valley into 16 turnovers.

RICHWOOD, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO