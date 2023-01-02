Read full article on original website
Ill Mannered Brewing Co. To Open Second Location In Uptown Marysville
MARYSVILLE – Ill Mannered Brewing Company is growing again, this time with a Neighborhood Taproom & Barrel House in Uptown Marysville. The Brewery will be adding the historic space at 117 S. Main St. in Marysville, OH about 30 minutes from its Powell, OH location. Opening of the new taproom is currently planned for late 2023.
Carolyn J. Schreck
Carolyn J. Schreck, age 83, of South Webster, Ohio formerly of Plain City passed away Tuesday, morning December 13, 2022 at the Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born July 5, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to James A. and Maud (Tuller) Hartsough. Carolyn had a total of 31 years as...
No Zoom For You
MARYSVILLE – Starting Wednesday, the Union County Board of Commissioners will no longer broadcast its weekly meetings via Zoom. The Commission began the practice of conducting the meetings via Zoom during the pandemic, but the last ‘broadcast’ for the Commission was the final meeting of 2022. Those...
William Robert McCrackin
William Robert ‘Will’ McCrackin, age 43, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 3023 at his home. Will was born in San Diego, California to Robert Michael McCrackin and Sonia (Tangal). Will graduated from Mara Vista High School in San Diego and later moved to Marysville, Ohio. Will worked as an assembler for Honda and enjoyed computer gaming.
Timothy D. Case
Timothy D. Case, 65, of Marysville, formerly of West Palm Beach Florida, passed away unexpectedly at his home, January 3rd, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Ingram Funeral Home.
CORRECTION: Marysville City Council Meeting Scheduled For 6 p.m. Today
MARYSVILLE – The 2023 organizational meeting of Marysville City Council will be at 6 p.m. today, not 6:30 p.m. as previously reported, in the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. The organization meeting will be immediately followed by a work session. In the same article, the UCDD...
UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023
Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
Let’s Make A Deal!!
We at the Union County Daily Digital have posted many stories over the past several years reporting how local governments have formed Enterprise Zone Programs and the like to attract private investment in both Marysville and Union County communities. Enterprise Zone agreements call for companies agree to invest in real property (land) on which they commit to construct non-retail commercial buildings (no box stores) with a promise to bring jobs to the cities, counties, townships and villages.
Moore Pours In 21 As Monarchs March All Over Chieftains
MARYSVILLE –The Monarch boys varsity basketball team finally broke one open Monday as Marysville put a whipping on Bellefontaine, 72-49, in non-league play. Swingman Jason Moore had a wonderful performance for the winners as he hit seven shots from the field – including a 3-pointer, and went a perfect 6-of-6 from line to close with a game-high 21 points. As a team, the Monarchs were 11-of-12 from the line for 92 percent.
Ladycats Survive Late Rally, Improve to 9-2 On The Season
RICHWOOD – North Union held off a late rally by Buckeye Valley to post a 44–39 win in girls non-league varsity basketball action Wednesday in Richwood. The Ladycats jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one and held a 36-24 lead headed into the fourth, when they survived the Barons’ 15-point fourth quarter spurt to post the five-point win. The Ladycats were 14-of-40 from the floor for 35 percent shooting the ball, picked up nine steals in the game and also forced Buckeye Valley into 16 turnovers.
Panthers Roll Div. I Davidson; Now 12-1 On The Season
HILLIARD – Do you think the Fairbanks girls varsity basketball team, a Division III school with a relatively small enrollment located somewhere in the wilds of Union County would be intimidated and awed by playing a game against big, bad Division I Hilliard Davidson? On Davidson’s home floor no less?
