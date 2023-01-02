Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Fire department says smoke was seen around a fireplace/stone facade in the great room. The fire appeared to be contained in a chimney.

Pittsfield Fire later determined that the fire had been actively burning in the wood between the stone facade and exterior chimney. The fire crew wasn’t able to access the space until the entire facade was removed from the roofline to the fireplace.

Credit: Pittsfield Fire Department



Further damage to the homes was minimized by firefighters as they removed both the facade and burning wood. Water was applied to the fire.

Within four hours, the fire was under control. Deputy Chief Neil Myers of the Pittsfield Fire Department says over $100k worth of damage was done to the home.

There were no reported injuries from this fire.

