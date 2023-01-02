Read full article on original website
Suzanne F. (Lyons) Craig
Suzanne F. (Lyons) Craig, 75, of rural Frankfort, died January 3, 2023 in Lafayette, Ind. She was born August 5, 1947 in Muncie, Ind. to Francis & Maxine (Fisher) Lyons. She married Allan Frederick Schloot and he preceded her in death on April 29, 1994. She then married Steven F. Craig on February 25, 2005 and he survives.
Donald L. Barkley
76, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Forest, Indiana on November 14, 1946, to Robert and Evelyn (Dalrymple) Barkley. He married Barbara J. Ridgley on August 9, 1982, in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on December 31, 2020.
Joseph C. Bessler
77, of Frankfort and formerly of Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Wesley Manor. He was born on January 19, 1945, in Palm Beach, Florida, to Joseph F. and Marjorie (Schwab) Bessler. Joseph was a 1962 graduate of Bunker Hill High School and received a bachelor’s degree...
Clinton Central Lady Bulldogs Fall To Caston
Clinton Central Lady Bulldogs had the game all the way until the final minute when Caston came alive and caused a couple turnovers taking the lead and defeating Central only by one point. 47-46. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs. Sara Parkinson led the Bulldogs in scoring with...
Lebanon vs. Frankfort , Sheridan vs. Rossville, Clinton Prairie Basketball and Wrestling, Clinton Central vs. Frankfort BB Coming To Hoosierland TV
The next several days will be your cup of tea if you want to watch LOCAL Live High School Sports!. As always, Hoosierland TV encourages you to go to these games in person if you can to support the teams, but if you can’t, catch them at www.hoosierlandtv.com!. Hoosierland...
Insurance Rates In Parts Of Washington Township May Be Going Down
Insurance rates for some property owners in Washington Township in Clinton County may be going down. Washington Township, Clinton County Fire Protection from the Frankfort Fire Department just increased on January 1, 2023. This may be significant to some property owners in Washington Township because some properties will now be...
Sheets Officially Files To Run For Mayor
The incumbent Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets filed to run for Mayor in the upcoming May Primary Thursday in the Clerk’s office. Sheets has served as Mayor since March of 2020 after being caucused into office. She was previously in her fourth term as Clerk-Treasurer when former Mayor Chris McBarnes resigned. Sheets will have at least one other challenger. Former Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby has told WILO News he will file to run against sheets in the May primary for Frankfort Mayor next Thursday, January 12th. If you are interested in running in the Frankfort primary election have until noon on February 3rd to file in the Clinton County Clerk’s office.
Team Misty Celebrates Her Homecoming With A Party
Team Misty was the theme of the party held at Slabby’s Food and Freedom Wednesday afternoon. Misty is the sweet three year old fur baby that went missing on Christmas from her own back yard. Many Clinton County community members were searching for Misty up and down the country...
