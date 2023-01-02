The incumbent Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets filed to run for Mayor in the upcoming May Primary Thursday in the Clerk’s office. Sheets has served as Mayor since March of 2020 after being caucused into office. She was previously in her fourth term as Clerk-Treasurer when former Mayor Chris McBarnes resigned. Sheets will have at least one other challenger. Former Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby has told WILO News he will file to run against sheets in the May primary for Frankfort Mayor next Thursday, January 12th. If you are interested in running in the Frankfort primary election have until noon on February 3rd to file in the Clinton County Clerk’s office.

