Lafayette County, MS

wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years. Smith will serve out the rest of 2023...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Pi Sigma Epsilon Recharters at Ole Miss

Pi Sigma Epsilon, the only nationally recognized co-ed professional fraternity focused on marketing, management and sales, has rechartered the Alpha Theta chapter at the University of Mississippi. The chapter originally chartered in 1963 with founding member and past national president, Lewis F. Gordon, but became inactive at some point since.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Applications Now Being Accepted for Seat on Oxford School Board

The city of Oxford is looking for a citizen who wishes to be on the Oxford School Board and make decisions that guide the future of Oxford. Board Trustee Betsy Smith has served on the OSD Board for five years. Her term will end on March 3. “We are asking...
OXFORD, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery

A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
SHANNON, MS
Garden & Gun

A Mississippi Artist’s Blanket Statements

Coulter Fussell never knows what she will find donated on the doorstep of her studio in Water Valley, Mississippi. A dowager’s mink, a cheating husband’s neckties, a rotting piece of Astroturf—anything could be in those Hefty bags. “Once I got a beaver’s tail,” she says. The weirder the scraps, the better. Her friends and neighbors know Fussell will use it all, crafting quilts from the refuse, occasionally wielding a power tool alongside a needle.
WATER VALLEY, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Continuous Improvement Driven By Teachers, Parents, and Students

The Oxford School District has released survey results of parent satisfaction, employee engagement, and student engagement for the review of the Board of Trustees and the general public. In May 2021, the school district entered into a three-year agreement with a third-party agency, Studer Education, to facilitate anonymous surveys and...
wtva.com

No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
GRENADA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fulbright Scholar Joins UM School of Applied Sciences

Ruaa Al Juboori has joined the University of Mississippi faculty with a goal of highlighting the impact data analytics can have in the public health field. Al Juboori, an assistant professor of public health and data analytics statistician with the university’s Institute of Child Nutrition, will teach biostatistics and global health classes.
WLBT

Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
STARKVILLE, MS

