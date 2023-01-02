Read full article on original website
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
wtva.com
Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years. Smith will serve out the rest of 2023...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Regular Meeting is at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the...
hottytoddy.com
Pi Sigma Epsilon Recharters at Ole Miss
Pi Sigma Epsilon, the only nationally recognized co-ed professional fraternity focused on marketing, management and sales, has rechartered the Alpha Theta chapter at the University of Mississippi. The chapter originally chartered in 1963 with founding member and past national president, Lewis F. Gordon, but became inactive at some point since.
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
hottytoddy.com
Applications Now Being Accepted for Seat on Oxford School Board
The city of Oxford is looking for a citizen who wishes to be on the Oxford School Board and make decisions that guide the future of Oxford. Board Trustee Betsy Smith has served on the OSD Board for five years. Her term will end on March 3. “We are asking...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery
A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
Garden & Gun
A Mississippi Artist’s Blanket Statements
Coulter Fussell never knows what she will find donated on the doorstep of her studio in Water Valley, Mississippi. A dowager’s mink, a cheating husband’s neckties, a rotting piece of Astroturf—anything could be in those Hefty bags. “Once I got a beaver’s tail,” she says. The weirder the scraps, the better. Her friends and neighbors know Fussell will use it all, crafting quilts from the refuse, occasionally wielding a power tool alongside a needle.
wcbi.com
Local, federal law enforcement investigate shooting at Grenada nightclub
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police are investigating a New Year’s morning shooting at a nightclub that injured three people. Police Chief George Douglas said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near “The Hot Spot” on Jasper Neely Drive. In a press release, Douglas told...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
hottytoddy.com
Continuous Improvement Driven By Teachers, Parents, and Students
The Oxford School District has released survey results of parent satisfaction, employee engagement, and student engagement for the review of the Board of Trustees and the general public. In May 2021, the school district entered into a three-year agreement with a third-party agency, Studer Education, to facilitate anonymous surveys and...
wtva.com
No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
hottytoddy.com
Fulbright Scholar Joins UM School of Applied Sciences
Ruaa Al Juboori has joined the University of Mississippi faculty with a goal of highlighting the impact data analytics can have in the public health field. Al Juboori, an assistant professor of public health and data analytics statistician with the university’s Institute of Child Nutrition, will teach biostatistics and global health classes.
WLBT
Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
