Inside Nova
Sir Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel 'to start casting'
Sir Ridley Scott's planned 'Gladiator' sequel is reportedly moving forward with casting. The moviemaker has been working on a follow-up to his 2000 epic which starred Russell Crowe as former Roman general Maximus seeking revenge after being forced into slavery and a new report from Puck News suggests movie bosses are now looking to cast the lead actors.
Inside Nova
Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with James Bond producers amid speculation that he is set to become the new 007. The 32-year-old star met with Bond chief Barbara Broccoli to discuss stepping into the suave spy's tuxedo following Daniel Craig's exit in the film 'No Time To Die'. According to Puck...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Inside Nova
Tracee Ellis Ross cast in Candy Cane Lane
Tracee Ellis Ross will star alongside Eddie Murphy in 'Candy Cane Lane'. The 50-year-old actress has joined the cast of the Amazon holiday comedy that is being directed by Reginald Hudlin. Details about the movie's plot are under wraps but it is currently in production in Los Angeles and is...
Inside Nova
James Corden reevaluated his career after emotional chat with his son
James Corden decided to quit 'The Late Late Show' after an exchange with his son. The 44-year-old star reflected on a period two summers ago when he was working on Amazon Prime Video show 'Mammals' - which launched in November - and he had an emotional conversation with his then-10-year-old boy Max.
Inside Nova
Sienna Miller records sleep series
Sienna Miller has recorded a sleep series for Audible. The 'Alfie' star is following in the footsteps of fellow screen star Jamie Dornan by lending her voice to a new project called 'Sleep Sound with Sienna Miller' which features "immersive soundscapes" with narration from the 41-year-old actress. Sienna can be...
Inside Nova
Calvin Harris announces first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE
Calvin Harris has announced his first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE. The superstar DJ's avatar will bring the party from 8pm GMT on January 13 via Calvin's official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO. A press release states that the virtual event “will take fans on a...
Inside Nova
Zach Braff calls ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a 'legend'
Zach Braff has called his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a "legend". The 47-year-old 'Scrubs' star wrote a sweet post to his former partner five months after their split to celebrate her 27th birthday on Tuesday (03.01.23) - sharing a picture of her on Instagram and writing: "Happy birthday, legend." The former...
Inside Nova
Edward Norton descended from Pocahontas
Edward Norton is descended from Pocahontas. The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ actor, 33, made the discovery while appearing on an episode of PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’, set to be broadcast Thursday. (05.01.23) Ed is also seen declaring “these things are uncomfortable” when he...
