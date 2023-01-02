Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
KCRA.com
17-year-old arrested after man killed in Sacramento County shooting
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Carmichael on the first day of the new year, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to reports of the shooting Sunday around 10:35 p.m. on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in...
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
Man wanted after 'violent incident' in El Dorado County found dead
PILOT HILL, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in El Dorado County has been found dead. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man’s body was pulled from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday after recent floods. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Bruce Gordon.
2 suspects arrested in deadly shooting of Hector Velazquez in North Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in North Sacramento County. The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation around 9:30 p.m. Arriving deputies found 24-year-old Hector Velazquez shot and...
18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck. According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street. CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville,...
Man hit while exchanging gunfire with Grass Valley police during foot chase | Update
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police have released new information after officers exchanged gunfire with a shooting and theft suspect Wednesday. According to a news release, it started around 4:20 p.m. when officers were sent to the 400 block of French Avenue for a possible theft of car parts.
1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
Third body discovered near New Hope Road in Galt, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
(KTXL) — A body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the person inside the vehicle. It’s the third body to be found. On Sunday, the first morning after […]
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
Man shot to death in his Lincoln home, deputies investigating
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's Day homicide. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man around 6:20 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
'The rock of the family' | Beloved mother found dead in Galt after New Year's storm
GALT, Calif. — Family members say a beloved mother was found dead in her car after the New Year's Eve storms. "They called her the rock of the family. She was the most assertive and willing to help out everyone," said Chris Martinez, her brother-in-law. The family said Katherine...
Man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Stanislaus Street Monday night. According to a news release, police responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Stanislaus Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot...
KCRA.com
Man killed in Sacramento County shooting, search for suspect underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead after a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 2) Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 10:35 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of...
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports first homicide of the year in the county
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported the county recorded its first homicide of 2023 on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in Carmichael.
