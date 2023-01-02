Read full article on original website
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
Sir Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel 'to start casting'
Sir Ridley Scott's planned 'Gladiator' sequel is reportedly moving forward with casting. The moviemaker has been working on a follow-up to his 2000 epic which starred Russell Crowe as former Roman general Maximus seeking revenge after being forced into slavery and a new report from Puck News suggests movie bosses are now looking to cast the lead actors.
Sienna Miller records sleep series
Sienna Miller has recorded a sleep series for Audible. The 'Alfie' star is following in the footsteps of fellow screen star Jamie Dornan by lending her voice to a new project called 'Sleep Sound with Sienna Miller' which features "immersive soundscapes" with narration from the 41-year-old actress. Sienna can be...
Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton are recording a 'very special' collaboration
Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton are working on a "very special" gospel collaboration. The 82-year-old legend is teaming up with the 76-year-old country music icon after Dolly sent her a track she wanted to record. Appearing on the 'Tamron Hall Show' on Tuesday (04.01.23), Dionne said: "And then she sent...
Zach Braff calls ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a 'legend'
Zach Braff has called his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a "legend". The 47-year-old 'Scrubs' star wrote a sweet post to his former partner five months after their split to celebrate her 27th birthday on Tuesday (03.01.23) - sharing a picture of her on Instagram and writing: "Happy birthday, legend." The former...
T.J Holmes and Amy Robach have 'lost friends' amid their affair scandal
T.J Holmes has a "united front" with Amy Robach amid their affair scandal. The 45-year-old TV host tied the knot with attorney Marilee in 2010 and went on to have daughter Sabine, nine, with her but they split just weeks after it was rumoured he had started up a romance with his 'Good Morning America' co-star Amy Robach and now an insider has claimed they are "unable to trust" their co-workers.
Justin Long writes romantic 40th birthday note to Kate Bosworth
Justin Long has written a romantic open letter to Kate Bosworth to mark her 40th birthday. The 44-year-old 'He’s Just Not That Into You' star got candid in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to his girlfriend as she reached the milestone age on January 2 - calling her his "joy" and his best friend as well as listing all her best qualities.
Billie Eilish felt a lot of 'anger' towards her body as a teenager
Billie Eilish felt a lot of "anger" towards her body as a teenager. The 21-year-old pop star believed that her body was "gaslighting" her during her adolescent years but in more recent years has tried to accept things as they are. She said: "Going through my teenage years of hating...
James Corden reevaluated his career after emotional chat with his son
James Corden decided to quit 'The Late Late Show' after an exchange with his son. The 44-year-old star reflected on a period two summers ago when he was working on Amazon Prime Video show 'Mammals' - which launched in November - and he had an emotional conversation with his then-10-year-old boy Max.
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Edward Norton descended from Pocahontas
Edward Norton is descended from Pocahontas. The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ actor, 33, made the discovery while appearing on an episode of PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’, set to be broadcast Thursday. (05.01.23) Ed is also seen declaring “these things are uncomfortable” when he...
Sharon Osbourne reveals name of new grandchild
Kelly Osbourne has named her baby boy Sydney. The 38-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and wife Sharon, 70 - welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson November last year and now her mother has revealed his moniker but also explained that she is determined to keep him out of the media glare.
Calvin Harris announces first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE
Calvin Harris has announced his first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE. The superstar DJ's avatar will bring the party from 8pm GMT on January 13 via Calvin's official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO. A press release states that the virtual event “will take fans on a...
Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with James Bond producers amid speculation that he is set to become the new 007. The 32-year-old star met with Bond chief Barbara Broccoli to discuss stepping into the suave spy's tuxedo following Daniel Craig's exit in the film 'No Time To Die'. According to Puck...
Gabrielle Union ‘felt entitled’ to cheat on first husband Chris Howard
Gabrielle Union “felt entitled” to cheat on her first husband Chris Howard. The 50-year-old actress said her marriage to the ex-NFL player - who she wed in 2001 but split from in 2005 - was “dysfunctional from day one” and was desperate for “validation” from other men during the troubled relationship.
Jacob Anderson baffled by Games Of Thrones backlash
Jacob Anderson was saddened by the backlash over the final episode of 'Games Of Thrones'. The actor played Grey Worm in the hit fantasy series and he's now opened up about the conclusion of the eighth season in 2019 and the ferocious response from fans - with the TV star admitting he felt sad that so many had called for the finale to be reshot.
Sharon Osbourne's medical emergency triggered by passing out on TV set
Sharon Osbourne's medical emergency last month was triggered when she fainted on the set of a TV show and remained unconscious for 20 minutes. The 70-year-old TV star was filming 'Night of Terror' with son Jack in Santa Paula, California when she passed out and was rushed to hospital, but Sharon has now revealed that doctors still don't know what caused the episode despite undergoing a number of tests.
Phoebe Bridgers is mourning death of her dad
Phoebe Bridgers’ dad has died. The 28-year-old singer shared the news in a post on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself when she was younger listening to music through headphones with her father by her side, which she captioned: “Rest in peace dad.”. Phoebe didn’t share any...
