Cleves, OH

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford.
MILFORD, OH
Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
Crews impart overnight lane restriction on I-71 in Warren County

LANDEN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced crews will implement a lane restriction on the interstate in Warren County for one night this week for an ongoing interchange project. According to ODOT, the right lane of southbound Interstate 71 will be closed between the existing ramp to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway.
MAINEVILLE, OH
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton.
WALTON, KY
Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH

