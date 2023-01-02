Cumberland Forest School is currently enrolling preschool students for the 2023 Spring Semester. "I am ecstatic about this new offering and experience for the tri-county community,” said Forest School educator Abigail Moore, founder and director. “Forest School is more than just school outside: it's providing a chance for the children and families in this community to grow, find compassion and learn together using nature as our teacher."

