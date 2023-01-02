Read full article on original website
James Henry Worley, 88
James Henry Worley, 88, passed away Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Whitwell, Tennessee on Nov. 23, 1934, to Clayton Worley and Lila Morrison Worley who preceded him in death along with brothers, Jack, Tom and Russell Worley; wife, Dorothy Mae Layne Worley; sons, Michael David and Timmy Dewaine Worley.
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59, of Monteagle passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home with family. He was born in Palmer, Tenn. to George and Brenda Curtis on Aug. 14, 1963. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hershel and Louise Curtis, Clercy Burnette, father, George Curtis, stepfather James Wise, brother Keven Curtis, wives Christy Hardee Curtis, Lynda Porter Curtis and infant grandson Noah Chase Curtis.
Albert Daniel Sage, 91
Albert Daniel Sage, 91, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born in Whitebead – Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on July 11, 1931, to the late Albert B. and Ora Mae Thompson Sage. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalee Foster Sage, and a brother, Bobby Sage.
Patsy Sue Bone Cox, 81
Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Patsy Sue Bone Cox, passed at the age of 81 into eternal life on Jan. 2, 2023, with her family at her bedside. Patsy was born to Martin Luther Bone, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Owens Bone on Oct.28, 1941, in Tracy City. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mary Eva Bone, Charles Wesley Bone, Bobby Bone, Martin Luther Bone, Jr., and Ruth Ellen Keel, and an unnamed infant brother.
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born in Coalmont on July 21, 1936, to George Tate and Margaret Dyer Tate who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herschel Finch Jr; sons, Herschel Finch III and John Winfield Finch; brothers, Lynn Clyde and Clifford Tate; sisters, May Jocelean Collins, Carolyn Tate, Elizabeth Howell, Mildred Brown, Georgia Dishroon, Dorothy Sanders and Claudine Shirley.
Dedication to Christmas Spirit
The Town of Tracy City has its own version of Clark Griswold in resident Blake O’Neal. “My family calls me Clark Griswold, but I haven’t make it to 25,000 lights yet,” she said. “This year was 16,000. It took about two weeks to get it all done and set.”
Upcoming Events
Thursday, Jan. 5 – Acoustic Jam at Blue Chair, Sewanee, 6 p.m. Free. Guided Hike - Thursday, Jan. 5 – Winter Waterfall Hike at SCSP, 1-3 p.m. Two miles, moderate -strenuous, Ranger Jessie. Call the SCSP Welcome and Information Center 931-924-2980, or register online tnstateparks.com/parks/southcumberland $10 pp.
Bulletin Board
The Warren County Genealogical & Historical will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville.
Outdoor Based Education Preschool opens
Cumberland Forest School is currently enrolling preschool students for the 2023 Spring Semester. "I am ecstatic about this new offering and experience for the tri-county community,” said Forest School educator Abigail Moore, founder and director. “Forest School is more than just school outside: it's providing a chance for the children and families in this community to grow, find compassion and learn together using nature as our teacher."
OHV park begins New Year with record crowd
The Off Highway Vehicle Park in Coalmont hosted its largest crowd yet on the first day of the new year. Though still not officially open, the OHV park allows outdoor adventurers the opportunity to explore the vast acreage and asks for a minimal donation to go toward improvements to the facilities.
