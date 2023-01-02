SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 66-year-old Curtis Tenison of Salt Lake City, who has not been to work in two days. Police say Tenison was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 800 South and 500 East in Salt Lake City. He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. According to the Silver Alert, Tenison was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black and tan canvas coat, a white shirt, and blue pants with a white stripe.

