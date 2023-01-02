Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Confusing incident leads to police handcuffing Salt Lake City driver
One Salt Lake City woman didn't know her car's license plates were switched until she was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
West Jordan man allegedly stabs bouncer on New Year’s Eve after being refused alcohol, kicked out of bar
A West Jordan man has been charged in the 3rd District Court for allegedly stabbing a bouncer after being escorted out of a bar New Year's Eve.
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
ABC 4
Update: Suspect of Idaho Stabbings Faces 4 Murder Charges in Idaho Court
Bryan Kohberger faces murder charges in Idaho for the deaths of 4 Idaho College Students. Update: Suspect of Idaho Stabbings Faces 4 Murder …. Bryan Kohberger faces murder charges in Idaho for the deaths of 4 Idaho College Students. Jan. 5, 2023 Full Weather Forecast. The full weather forecast for...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges. His arrest comes one week...
KSLTV
Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run
Friday, December 30 Fraud On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with […]
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry
University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments.
ABC 4
Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
ABC 4
SILVER ALERT: Police are searching for missing Salt Lake City man
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 66-year-old Curtis Tenison of Salt Lake City, who has not been to work in two days. Police say Tenison was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 800 South and 500 East in Salt Lake City. He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. According to the Silver Alert, Tenison was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black and tan canvas coat, a white shirt, and blue pants with a white stripe.
Springville woman involved in Payson shooting charged with attempted murder
A Springville woman has been charged on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg last December in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.
KSLTV
‘Belligerent’ patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
Dashcam video of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with car
A Salt Lake City Police officer is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle while under the influence.
Comments / 4