Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SILVER ALERT: Police are searching for missing Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 66-year-old Curtis Tenison of Salt Lake City, who has not been to work in two days. Police say Tenison was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 800 South and 500 East in Salt Lake City. He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. According to the Silver Alert, Tenison was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black and tan canvas coat, a white shirt, and blue pants with a white stripe.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

