Sewanee, TN

James Henry Worley, 88

James Henry Worley, 88, passed away Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Whitwell, Tennessee on Nov. 23, 1934, to Clayton Worley and Lila Morrison Worley who preceded him in death along with brothers, Jack, Tom and Russell Worley; wife, Dorothy Mae Layne Worley; sons, Michael David and Timmy Dewaine Worley.
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59

Paul Gregory Curtis, 59, of Monteagle passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home with family. He was born in Palmer, Tenn. to George and Brenda Curtis on Aug. 14, 1963. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hershel and Louise Curtis, Clercy Burnette, father, George Curtis, stepfather James Wise, brother Keven Curtis, wives Christy Hardee Curtis, Lynda Porter Curtis and infant grandson Noah Chase Curtis.
Albert Daniel Sage, 91

Albert Daniel Sage, 91, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born in Whitebead – Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on July 11, 1931, to the late Albert B. and Ora Mae Thompson Sage. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalee Foster Sage, and a brother, Bobby Sage.
Patsy Sue Bone Cox, 81

Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Patsy Sue Bone Cox, passed at the age of 81 into eternal life on Jan. 2, 2023, with her family at her bedside. Patsy was born to Martin Luther Bone, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Owens Bone on Oct.28, 1941, in Tracy City. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mary Eva Bone, Charles Wesley Bone, Bobby Bone, Martin Luther Bone, Jr., and Ruth Ellen Keel, and an unnamed infant brother.
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86

Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born in Coalmont on July 21, 1936, to George Tate and Margaret Dyer Tate who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herschel Finch Jr; sons, Herschel Finch III and John Winfield Finch; brothers, Lynn Clyde and Clifford Tate; sisters, May Jocelean Collins, Carolyn Tate, Elizabeth Howell, Mildred Brown, Georgia Dishroon, Dorothy Sanders and Claudine Shirley.
Upcoming Events

Thursday, Jan. 5 – Acoustic Jam at Blue Chair, Sewanee, 6 p.m. Free. Guided Hike - Thursday, Jan. 5 – Winter Waterfall Hike at SCSP, 1-3 p.m. Two miles, moderate -strenuous, Ranger Jessie. Call the SCSP Welcome and Information Center 931-924-2980, or register online tnstateparks.com/parks/southcumberland $10 pp.
Bulletin Board

The Warren County Genealogical & Historical will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
WSMV

Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies

WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A preschool teacher in Bedford County was arrested last Wednesday after police say she hit a 3-year-old girl in the head with a chair. Camryn Faye Hunter, 22, was charged with aggravated child abuse. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Dec. 28 incident happened at...
