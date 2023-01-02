Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
James Henry Worley, 88
James Henry Worley, 88, passed away Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Whitwell, Tennessee on Nov. 23, 1934, to Clayton Worley and Lila Morrison Worley who preceded him in death along with brothers, Jack, Tom and Russell Worley; wife, Dorothy Mae Layne Worley; sons, Michael David and Timmy Dewaine Worley.
Grundy County Herald
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59, of Monteagle passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home with family. He was born in Palmer, Tenn. to George and Brenda Curtis on Aug. 14, 1963. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hershel and Louise Curtis, Clercy Burnette, father, George Curtis, stepfather James Wise, brother Keven Curtis, wives Christy Hardee Curtis, Lynda Porter Curtis and infant grandson Noah Chase Curtis.
Grundy County Herald
Albert Daniel Sage, 91
Albert Daniel Sage, 91, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born in Whitebead – Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on July 11, 1931, to the late Albert B. and Ora Mae Thompson Sage. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalee Foster Sage, and a brother, Bobby Sage.
Grundy County Herald
Patsy Sue Bone Cox, 81
Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Patsy Sue Bone Cox, passed at the age of 81 into eternal life on Jan. 2, 2023, with her family at her bedside. Patsy was born to Martin Luther Bone, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Owens Bone on Oct.28, 1941, in Tracy City. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mary Eva Bone, Charles Wesley Bone, Bobby Bone, Martin Luther Bone, Jr., and Ruth Ellen Keel, and an unnamed infant brother.
Grundy County Herald
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born in Coalmont on July 21, 1936, to George Tate and Margaret Dyer Tate who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herschel Finch Jr; sons, Herschel Finch III and John Winfield Finch; brothers, Lynn Clyde and Clifford Tate; sisters, May Jocelean Collins, Carolyn Tate, Elizabeth Howell, Mildred Brown, Georgia Dishroon, Dorothy Sanders and Claudine Shirley.
Grundy County Herald
Upcoming Events
Thursday, Jan. 5 – Acoustic Jam at Blue Chair, Sewanee, 6 p.m. Free. Guided Hike - Thursday, Jan. 5 – Winter Waterfall Hike at SCSP, 1-3 p.m. Two miles, moderate -strenuous, Ranger Jessie. Call the SCSP Welcome and Information Center 931-924-2980, or register online tnstateparks.com/parks/southcumberland $10 pp.
Grundy County Herald
Bulletin Board
The Warren County Genealogical & Historical will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville.
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
wgnsradio.com
Two Killed in Tuesday Night Accident in Murfreesboro (UPDATE WITH AUDIO STATEMENT FROM POLICE)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Murfreesboro Police have confirmed that two people have died as a result of a serious auto accident that occurred on Fortress Boulevard around 5 o’clock Tuesday night. The accident was directly in front of the Cross Creek at Murfreesboro apartment complex. MPD Public Information Officer...
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
wgnsradio.com
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
wjle.com
DeKalb Highway Department to be Closed Tuesday due to death of former employee Charlie Mai Maxwell
DeKalb County Road Supervisor Danny Hale has announced that the County Highway Department will be closed all day Tuesday, January 3 due to the death of former employee Charlie Mae Maxwell, who served the department for 26 years. The funeral for Maxwell will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at DeKalb Funeral Chapel.
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
WSMV
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A preschool teacher in Bedford County was arrested last Wednesday after police say she hit a 3-year-old girl in the head with a chair. Camryn Faye Hunter, 22, was charged with aggravated child abuse. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Dec. 28 incident happened at...
