Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Giants secured a spot in the playoffs with their 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and they could rest their starters this week. They already are locked into the #6 seed in the NFC, but head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t said whether he’ll play his backups. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles need to win this weekend to lock up home-field advantage in the NFC.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO