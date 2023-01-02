Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Giants legend defends Kayvon Thibodeaux amid Colts’ Jeff Saturday’s criticism
The New York Giants stomped on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 38-10 win to secure a spot in the playoffs. But Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the second quarter on a hit by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. As Foles laid injured on the ground, Thibodeaux celebrated the tackle by doing fake snow angels in the turf.
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin breathing better, but still on ventilator as he fights for ‘chance to eventually recover,’ family says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’, progressing toward recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be on the road to recovery. The Bills announced on Thursday morning that the second-year defensive back was showing “remarkable improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, 24, received CPR...
Greg Roman Has No Worries About Lamar Jackson's Effectiveness After Layoff
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is hopeful that quarterback Lamar Jackson can get back in the lineup for the postseason.
Yankees lose lottery ticket pitcher to Blue Jays
The Yankees lost a piece of their bullpen depth to a division rival. On Thursday, the Blue Jays claimed righty reliever Junior Fernandez off waivers from the Yankees. The Yankees had designated Fernandez for assignment on Dec. 21 — the same day they officially added free agent prizes Tommy Kahnle and Carlos Rodon to the 40-man roster.
Use PointsBet promo code RFPICKS13 for up to $2,000 this weekend
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s a huge weekend of NFL action coming up and a great slate of NBA and NHL action tonight, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to enjoy all of the games. New customers can sign up today for a chance at up to $2,000 in bonus bets by simply using the PointsBet promo code RFPICKS13.
Last chance to play SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge | Week 17 winner is revealed
A contestant named Willie USMC captured Week 17 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge as this individual was the only person to correctly select NFL 11 games last week. Due to the horrible situation on Monday night involving Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin -- and the game being postponed -- contest officials voided the Bills-Bengals game for this contest in order to declare a Week 17 winner.
NFL picks: Giants vs. Eagles prediction, spread & playoff picture
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Giants secured a spot in the playoffs with their 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and they could rest their starters this week. They already are locked into the #6 seed in the NFC, but head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t said whether he’ll play his backups. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles need to win this weekend to lock up home-field advantage in the NFC.
