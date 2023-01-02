ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Pasquotank boys' basketball pulls away from Perquimans

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAzsm_0k10LIC100

The Lady Pirates (6-2) dominated the Lady Panthers of Pasquotank County High School (0-8) for a second time on their home floor Wednesday, Dec. 28, winning 49-5.

The Perquimans boys' basketball team, meanwhile, lost to the Panthers at home, 73-52.

The Panthers (4-3), who beat the Pirates (2-5) in the same gym by 12 to begin their season on Dec. 2, used a 21-14 second quarter to go into halftime up 34-27.

Perquimans stayed in the game and was down just 48-42 after three quarters, but Pasquotank pulled away with a 25-10 fourth quarter to win convincingly.

Pasquotank was scheduled to face Bear Grass Charter on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the Perquimans gym as Perquimans was scheduled to face Currituck later in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game

RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
kscj.com

NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
NORFOLK, NE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
501
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy