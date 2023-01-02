Pasquotank boys' basketball pulls away from Perquimans

The Lady Pirates (6-2) dominated the Lady Panthers of Pasquotank County High School (0-8) for a second time on their home floor Wednesday, Dec. 28, winning 49-5.

The Perquimans boys' basketball team, meanwhile, lost to the Panthers at home, 73-52.

The Panthers (4-3), who beat the Pirates (2-5) in the same gym by 12 to begin their season on Dec. 2, used a 21-14 second quarter to go into halftime up 34-27.

Perquimans stayed in the game and was down just 48-42 after three quarters, but Pasquotank pulled away with a 25-10 fourth quarter to win convincingly.

Pasquotank was scheduled to face Bear Grass Charter on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the Perquimans gym as Perquimans was scheduled to face Currituck later in the day.