FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
oilcity.news
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's extreme...
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
capcity.news
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
svinews.com
A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds
◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
News Channel Nebraska
A lull in the snow Monday morning, but more expected later in the day
SIDNEY - The first round of snow in the New Year dropped one to two inches in downtown Sidney Monday morning, completely covering roads, sidewalks, and parking lots with fresh powder, with more expected to fall later in the day. The National Weather Service kept the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast...
cowboystatedaily.com
What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there’s one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm may dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A New Year’s winter storm blasting western Wyoming is expected to roll through Laramie County on Sunday and Monday, leaving between 6 and 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig
A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
sweetwaternow.com
High Weather Impacts Continue Along I-80 through Wednesday
CHEYENNE — The storm front that brought all this snow to southern Wyoming looks like its going to hang around for a few more days. The latest Wyoming Department of Transportation Road Impact Forecast is calling for widespread blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and near whiteout conditions along part of Interstates 80 and 25, and South Pass.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
