On Tap at CES: Health Tech, Smart Mixers and Edge AI
CES 2023 opened as usual Tuesday with a media-only event offering a peek at some of the consumer electronics that throngs of other visitors to Las Vegas will see when the show opens today.
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Zoom Now Enables Cartoon Versions Of Users’ Avatars
In a move similar to Apple’s Memoji or the humanoid cartoons that the Metaverse plans to utilize, Zoom today announced the addition of human avatars to its video meeting software. The human avatars come after Zoom released animal avatars earlier this year to infuse humor into less formal meetings...
Best Cameras for Skiing (2023 Guide)
Are you looking to capture photos and videos of your adventures in the snow? Not sure which camera is the best for the job? Check out our list of the best cameras for skiing in 2023. Camera technology has been progressing at light speed in the last few years. Where...
Quick but Essential Tips for Disney on Ice with Kids (2023)
Quick but Essential Tips for Disney on Ice with Kids (2023)
AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs With 3D Vcache, First Fully Integrated Datacentre Chip Announced at CES 2023
In addition to a slew of laptop CPUs and GPUs, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su also made a variety of announcements about desktop and datacentre products at her CES 2023 opening keynote in Las Vegas. The top-end Ryzen 7000 X3D series CPUs with integrated 3D Vcache are billed as the world’s most powerful CPUs for gaming, displacing the recently launched Ryzen 9 7950X at the top of AMD’s stack. There are also new mainstream desktop CPUs with limited support for overclocking, which AMD promises will hit attractive price points. The new Instinct MI300 is what AMD calls the world’s first integrated datacentre chip, combining CPU and GPU cores plus more, while the new Alveo A70 plug-in accelerator card leverages the company’s new XDNA AI acceleration architecture.
Microsoft, ISRO Partner to Support Space Technology Startups in India: All Details
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fuel the growth of space technology start-ups in India. The MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise-ready.
The best remote tech jobs for 2023
Remote work is reshaping industries, allowing for greater employee work-life balance and flexibility while also enabling companies to consider a geographically borderless pool of talent. The “Computer & IT” category was the top career category for fully remote jobs in 2022, with fully remote listings growing 24% year-over-year, according to...
5 tips for healthcare startups fundraising in a down market • TechCrunch
The competition is not your market competitor or incumbent. More often, it is the investor’s set of operating heuristics, many of which are quickly influenced by market conditions. Fundraising in healthcare, especially in a macro environment like the one we’re in, is an opportunity to differentiate and take control...
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop was announced by the company at CES 2023. According to Asus, it is the world’s first 3D OLED mobile workstation. It sports a step-wise design with slim bezels, allowing enough room for air vents. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. The company has also revealed several new TUF Gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, and Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17. Asus is yet to reveal details about the pricing availability of these upcoming laptops.
AI Is the Answer To Modern Cybersecurity Threats
Why embracing AI solutions is key to combatting evolving cyber threats across many sectors. With cyber threats becoming increasingly diverse in how they strategically cripple organisations, the cybersecurity landscape is under increasing pressure to bolster its technology and defence methods. Cyber-attacks have only become more frequent year-on-year, with the costs to an unprepared business only increasing with them. Data breaches can harm not only your organisation’s wallet but also your reputation. It is therefore imperative that businesses branch out when it comes to data protection, and AI could indeed be the answer cyber operatives need to detect and prevent threats before they can do any damage.
iXcharger, the universal charging cube
Vinpower, Inc. announced, through a strategic alliance with Phihong Technology and Silanna Semiconductor, the planned release of a universal charging cube, the iXcharger, which offers the ability to automatically perform a full backup of all stored photos and videos from an iPhone/iPad as well as act as extended memory for all other mobile smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers while charging at the same time.
Apple Fitness+ to add kickboxing workouts, sleep meditation and more • TechCrunch
As for the new sleep meditation, Apple says the theme is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. Apple will add new sleep meditations every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off. To help users get started with sleep meditations, Apple is launching a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep, which will use different techniques to help users slow down and rest.
Podcast 142: Why 2023 is your year to formulate change
In this first Green Beauty Conversations of 2023, podcast host and Formula Botanica CEO Lorraine Dallmeier and all the school team wish you a healthy, happy, prosperous year. The start of the year is always an exciting time as we anticipate, envisage and make plans for the next 12 months.
5 PSVR2 Games You Should Look Forward to in 2023
The PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) is just around the corner, with only a few weeks left between now and then. However, with the VR equipment confirmed to be costing just as much as a whole PlayStation 5 console, getting it at launch can be difficult, even with two million units ready for the big day.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM In Development: Jeff Pu
IPhone 15 series is several months away in terms of an official announcement from Apple. However, the Cupertino, California-based giant’s purported next-in-line flagship smartphone series is being subjected to rumours. According to a research note by the analyst Jeff Pu of Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, the next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models, that could include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, may feature entirely new features that haven’t been seen before.
Talkin’ About Infosec News – 1/3/2023
00:51 – BHIS – Talkin’ Bout [infosec] News 2023-01-02 01:37 – Story # 1: LastPass Admits to Severe Data Breach, Encrypted Password Vaults Stolen. 32:22 – Story # 2: Southwest Airlines’ post-Christmas meltdown thanks to ‘outdated IT’ systems, poor scheduling. 42:18 –...
Microsoft Tells US FTC It Doesn’t Know When Call of Duty Was Released, Why Franchise Is Special: Report
Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard a year ago, sparking concerns that the firm might keep Call of Duty, the video game company’s iconic franchise, from appearing on Sony’s PlayStation. According to a report, an American technology news website, last year in January Microsoft announced it would spend $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, highlighting how it would get Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush for that fee.
