Mobile Police asking for public help in locating 2 Walmart shooting suspects

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for public’s help in locating two men who were allegedly involved in the Walmart shooting on Dec. 27.

Officers are looking for Jimaurice Pierce, 19, and Darrius Rowser, 19, who they said are suspects in the shooting. On Dec. 30, Karmelo Derks, 18, was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road for shots fired . When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital for mom-life threatening injuries.

Officers said two groups of people were involved in the shooting. One group was allegedly at the self-checkout line when the other group entered the store. One person from each group exchanged gunfire, according to police.

